It was Lapierre’s first NHL goal, scored in front of family and friends. It happened on home ice, during his NHL debut. And it came after a highlight-reel assist from the veteran who helps him the most.
Caps teens who scored in debut include a future Hall of Famer, a ‘Can’t Miss Kid’ — and Hendrix Lapierre
“Osh is a tremendous teammate. He’s been good for me,” Lapierre said. “I have a lot of questions all the time, but he’s been answering them and … when I called that puck, I knew it was coming. That celebration too, after Osh put me in his arms, it was pretty special. Just a great, great moment and a good first night, too. It means a lot.”
Lapierre quickly latched onto Oshie as a mentor after he arrived at training camp. The Capitals’ 2020 first-round draft pick peppers Oshie with questions, wanting to learn more from his linemate.
Lapierre is a visual learner, he said, so he likes when things are demonstrated or he can study video. That’s why watching Oshie during practice and trying to mimic his in-game skills — like deflection goals in front of the net — helps Lapierre learn best. Oshie can be clever and creative in practice. A right-handed shot, Oshie will sometimes fire off shots with his left hand. He’ll try out different angles and won’t just stick to traditional routines.
Earlier this month, Oshie executed a textbook redirection goal during the team’s preseason game against Boston. The next practice, Lapierre stayed on the ice late with Oshie, working on the exact same play.
“I feel like if I can do what Osh does — and hopefully he doesn’t find that I’m annoying just following him around and seeing what he does — that on a daily basis maybe I can be as good as him,” Lapierre said. “And those kind of things, they can help me on the ice.”
As Lapierre continues to learn from Oshie, there is a group of kids learning from him, too.
Lapierre grew up in Gatineau, Quebec, a community about 600 miles from Washington, where he is seen as a role model, according to Gregoire Meguerditchian, the vice president of Lapierre’s minor hockey association. Meguerditchian said it was evident early on that Lapierre had the skills to take him to the league. He was never a showoff, though.
As Lapierre grew up and started to play competitively and at the junior level, kids would run up to him before and after games, wanting to take pictures with him whenever he would come back to the region.
“Hendrix kept a lot of roots with his friends here, playing tennis in the offseason, [and in the] winter they went on the lake to play ice hockey,” said Meguerditchian, whose son is close friends with Lapierre. “There’s a lot of recent good memories with the kids here in the regional community.”
Lapierre takes time to help the youth in the community. Two days before he left for Washington, he practiced twice in Gatineau with the team of his midget AAA coach. He tried to save his energy ahead of Washington training camp, but to no one’s surprise, he went full speed.
“When other players look at him, they will see how much he loves the game, how passionate he is,” said Martin Lafleur, Lapierre’s midget AAA coach. “He’s the first one on the ice. It’s contagious, that happiness and love for the game. It’s so impressive.”
Lapierre’s breakout game Wednesday did come with some asterisks.
The rookie won the starting third-line center job with Nicklas Backstrom on long-term injured reserve to start the season. When Backstrom returns, it seems likely there will be no room for Lapierre. But for now, Lapierre plans on relishing in the moment, finally achieving his NHL dream.
“I was just super-excited for him,” said Oshie, who called Lapierre “just an all-around good kid to be around.”
