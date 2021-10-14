Lapierre is a visual learner, he said, so he likes when things are demonstrated or he can study video. That’s why watching Oshie during practice and trying to mimic his in-game skills — like deflection goals in front of the net — helps Lapierre learn best. Oshie can be clever and creative in practice. A right-handed shot, Oshie will sometimes fire off shots with his left hand. He’ll try out different angles and won’t just stick to traditional routines.