Lapierre is a visual learner, he said, so he likes when things are demonstrated or he can study video. That’s why watching Oshie during practice and trying to mimic his skills — such as deflection goals in front of the net — help Lapierre learn best. Oshie can be clever and creative in practice. A right-handed shot, he sometimes will fire the puck with his left hand. He will try different angles and won’t stick to traditional routines.