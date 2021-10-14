Hating the Astros is a much easier game to play than holding the Los Angeles Dodgers accountable for employing Trevor Bauer, who at the very least had a problematic and public history of harassing women online before he signed as the team’s prized free agent, with the biggest annual salary in MLB history. The organization would very much like to distance itself from the pitcher-in-exile while the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office weighs sexual assault charges against Bauer. Even though he’s starved for attention and tweeting vapid baseball takes throughout the playoffs, Bauer’s shadow doesn’t hang over the Dodgers when they play on the road.