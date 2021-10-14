“What would you do if you felt uncomfortable going into the season when you were promised that you would have exemptions or that you didn’t have to be forced to get the vaccine? This wasn’t an issue before the season started,” Irving said. “This wasn’t something I foresaw coming, or I prepared for it, or I had a chance to strategize on what was best for me and my family. I came into the season thinking I was just going to be able to play ball. ... Why are you putting it on me?”