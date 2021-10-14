“The most important thing is we have to be slow and steady. Be consistent,” he said. “I think we try that approach with all our guys, not throwing too much at them so they don’t become overwhelmed. Let’s get clarity with what we’re looking to get, how we want to play, what we want to achieve. And then once we feel that the base is there, we can gradually build and add to his plate. But I think it’s going to be too much for anybody to miss this much time and just throw them out there and think they’re going to have success.”