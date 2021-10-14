Unseld said the third-year forward has another few days to complete the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols, which include steps such as getting a serology/antibody test, before he can join the team for practice. Hachimura will begin with individual workouts and ramp up incrementally after he meets the league’s requirements and the Wizards assess his physical condition.
Asked whether he envisions Hachimura being back in action in a couple of weeks or multiple weeks, Unseld declined to put any sort of deadline on his return.
“I have no timetable, to be honest with you,” he said. “I think it’ll play itself out. We’re going to be patient, to an extent. But when he’s ready, we’ll be ready.”
The Wizards have been in what Unseld described as “constant” communication with Hachimura, messages that the coach indicated primarily have been offers of support so far. Those conversations will soon turn to basketball, with Washington’s coaching staff already having prepared video clips that the team will send when Hachimura is ready.
But managing his return will be a delicate balance, and Unseld is wary of throwing too much at the 23-year-old too soon.
Washington drafted Hachimura with the ninth pick in 2019 and he has started every game he has played, but this season he’ll have a new coaching staff and a plethora of new teammates to grow accustomed to as well as new schemes to learn on offense and defense.
Unseld’s approach has centered on diligence and patience, even with his players who arrived around Labor Day. Earlier this week, the coach said the Wizards have gotten through just “a small fraction” of his offensive playbook because he would rather the team achieve mastery of one thing at a time rather than be merely sufficient in a wide swath of areas.
With Hachimura, Unseld will be starting at the beginning of that process.
“The most important thing is we have to be slow and steady. Be consistent,” he said. “I think we try that approach with all our guys, not throwing too much at them so they don’t become overwhelmed. Let’s get clarity with what we’re looking to get, how we want to play, what we want to achieve. And then once we feel that the base is there, we can gradually build and add to his plate. But I think it’s going to be too much for anybody to miss this much time and just throw them out there and think they’re going to have success.”
The tricky part for Unseld begins after Hachimura is up to speed. The Wizards have an abundance of options at his position, including current starting power forward Kyle Kuzma, first-round pick Corey Kispert, sharpshooter Davis Bertans and other, slightly smaller wings such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Deni Avdija to consider when crafting lineups.
The key for the new coach is to find a balance between embracing Washington’s flexibility and overthinking his rotations.
“That’s the problem,” Unseld said with a smile. “Because of that, you do have the flexibility — that’s great. You have the versatility to play guys in multiple positions, but it does become like a matrix. How do we get the best out of each guy, putting them in the best position to have success? Sometimes it gets a little murky. And a lot of that’s just from game to game, and you’ll see those guys as the season goes, they’ll find a rhythm with the group that they’re with.”
Hachimura averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 57 games last season. Over the summer, he was a flag bearer for Team Japan at the Tokyo Olympics and led the men’s basketball team in its first appearance in the Summer Games since 1976.