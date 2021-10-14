The retirement comes at the end of a turbulent two weeks for the organization, which has included a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation of team headquarters and the revelation of incendiary emails between former team president Bruce Allen and Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden, who resigned following their publication this week.
The team’s announcement Thursday led some to question the timing of the event on social media.
“We have been planning this weekend’s tribute to Sean Taylor since before the start of the season in partnership with Sean Taylor’s family and as part of our Alumni weekend activities,” a team spokesperson said in a statement. " … We apologize to fans who would have liked more notice and will continue to share with fans ways we will be celebrating Sean Taylor’s legacy over the next month.”
Drafted fifth overall from Miami in 2004, Taylor quickly became one of the league’s top young safeties. During the 2005 season, he helped the team capture its most recent playoff victory — a 17-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he had a 51-yard fumble return for a touchdown. In 2006, he registered 114 tackles and became a Pro Bowler, and the next season, which was cut short, he was posthumously named a second-team All Pro.
On Sunday, the team said Taylor’s family will have the chance to visit Taylor’s locker, which has been “perfectly preserved from his last game,” according to the team. The first 10,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a commemorative rally towel like the original created following Taylor’s death, and players will wear helmet stickers honoring him while staffers will wear a No. 21 lapel pin.
“I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart,” team president Jason Wright said in a statement. “I and many others looked to him as a role model.”