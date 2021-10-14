The retirement comes at the end of a turbulent two weeks for the organization, which has included a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation of team headquarters and the revelation of incendiary emails between former team president Bruce Allen and Jon Gruden, who resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders’ coach following their publication this week.
The team’s announcement Thursday led to frustration from fans and former players on social media, with some questioning the timing. Former Washington defensive back Ryan Clark, now an ESPN analyst, defended the event by writing on Twitter that former running back Tim Hightower, the team’s director of alumni relations, texted him Sept. 22 to invite him to Sunday’s pregame ceremony.
“In his text he told me they’d be honoring Sean and his family,” Clark wrote. “Which I assumed was the reason I got the invite since I hadn’t been before.”
“Maybe they should have told others also, and used the word RETIRING,” Brian Mitchell, a former running back and return specialist, replied to Clark. “We’ve had many discussions [and] it was never mentioned.”
The criticism prompted the team to issue a follow-up statement.
“We have been planning this weekend’s tribute to Sean Taylor since before the start of the season in partnership with Sean Taylor’s family and as part of our Alumni weekend activities,” a team spokesperson said in the statement. “ … We apologize to fans who would have liked more notice and will continue to share with fans ways we will be celebrating Sean Taylor’s legacy over the next month.”
Team president Jason Wright added his own apology on Twitter: “We wanted to do something long overdue by retiring players’ numbers,” Wright wrote. “Months ago we planned for Bobby Mitchell and Sean Taylor to be the first two. Seeing the reaction, I’m very sorry that the short notice does not properly reflect the impact Sean had.”
Drafted fifth out of Miami in 2004, Taylor quickly became one of the NFL’s top safeties. During the 2005 season, he helped Washington capture its most recent playoff victory — a 17-10 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he had a 51-yard fumble return for a touchdown. In 2006, he registered 114 tackles and was a Pro Bowl selection, and the next season, which was cut short, he was posthumously named second-team all-pro.
On Sunday, the team said, Taylor’s family will have a chance to visit his locker, which has been “perfectly preserved from his last game.” The first 10,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a commemorative rally towel similar to the one created following Taylor’s death, and players will wear helmet stickers honoring him while staffers wear a No. 21 lapel pin.
“I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart,” Wright said in a statement. “I and many others looked to him as a role model.”
Del Rio on Gruden
Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Thursday that he was shocked to learn about past emails from former Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden that contained racist, homophobic and misogynist comments.
“It was, I guess, shocking,” said Del Rio, who coached the Raiders from 2015-17. “Embarrassingly bad for a person in that position to have those kinds of thoughts and to express them like that. I don’t have much respect for it.”
When asked if he thought the emails were representative of a broader problem throughout the NFL, Del Rio said he didn’t know, but added: “That’s not been my experience.”
Injury updates
Third-string tight end Sammis Reyes (back) was added to the team’s lengthy injury report Thursday. It’s been a difficult week for the offense, with right tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and wide receivers Curtis Samuel (groin) and Cam Sims (hamstring) not participating, and receiver Dyami Brown (knee) and running back Antonio Gibson (shin) limited.
On defense, linebacker Jared Norris (shoulder) did not participate and lineman Jon Allen (knee), linebacker Cole Holcomb (shoulder) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (toe) were limited.