“I have heard the calls for change. I understand that many of our fans, players, and investors feel that the club requires new leadership, direction, and energy. And I agree,” Baldwin wrote in the email to investors.
Baldwin did not name a specific buyer or say that one had been chosen, writing only that “a sale process for the club has commenced in earnest.” He said the process was “complicated” but that he expected it to be finished by the end of the year.
Baldwin, who has owned the Spirit since 2019, had said earlier this month that he planned only to “step back” from the club, ceding his role as CEO and managing partner but retaining his ownership stake. But just hours later, his players responded with an extraordinary public rebuke, criticizing Baldwin’s decision to keep “a firm grip as majority owner” and calling for him to sell the team to Y. Michele Kang, a co-owner who has been pressuring Baldwin to sell.
The explicit and public demands from the players, which had little precedent in American soccer, come after players in the WNBA successfully pressured former senator Kelly Loeffler, who had been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, to sell her stake in the Atlanta Dream.
