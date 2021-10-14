It’s true the Colonials represent a place known for its academics. Opened in 1965, Thomas Jefferson transitioned to a STEM-based magnet program in the mid-80s. Since then, it has widely been considered one of the best public high schools in America.
It’s also true the school is rarely associated with football prowess: the program’s 56-year history features a winning percentage in the low .300s. Between 2014 and 2018, the program won just three games.
Most of the current players on the varsity team came to high school without football experience, and many of them had never played a team sport. But they have forged something exciting in Alexandria. The Colonials started this season 4-0, the program’s best season-opening stretch since 1977.
Now 4-2, Thomas Jefferson will face Paul Public Charter on Friday with the hope of securing a record of .500 or better for a third straight season.
“Football takes more priority at some other schools than it does here,” sophomore linebacker and offensive lineman James Kennedy said. “But that’s fine. We’ve been winning, and everyone here is more excited than ever to be a part of this team.”
Kennedy and his teammates are busy teens. They live in a world defined by academic aspirations, long nights of studying and extracurriculars that may stand out on a college application.
“For our guys their goal is rarely ever to play football,” Coach Aaron Raffle said. “Their goal is to be an engineer or a scientist or somebody working in robotics. But once they start playing, they realize they love football and that it’s the most fun they’re going to have within their high school career.”
Football has carved out a piece of these students’ schedules as well as their minds and hearts. Each one of them has a different story about how they came to love the game.
The quarterback
Hatalosky is in his first full year as the starting quarterback, having split time last year as a sophomore. He grew up playing flag football on a military base in South Korea. He had never played tackle football before he joined the freshman team here.
Tackling is a big topic with the Colonials. With so many first-timers, many of whom carry grand aspirations, Raffle said he fields plenty of concerns from parents and students about the safety of the sport.
For Hatalosky, the biggest hurdle to joining the football team was his concern about the time commitment — another common conversation among players and their families.
“My mom is always asking me if I have to go to something, saying they’re asking too much of my time,” he said. “I tell her ‘I can’t miss this; I’m the quarterback.’ ”
He didn’t arrive as a QB. He had never played the position before and joined the team as a wide receiver. But his strong arm caught the coaches’ attention in practice, and they asked him to switch.
He sounds like a quarterback now when he speaks about his team. He also sounds like his coach. Raffle said one thing he often tells kids who are considering joining the team is football can teach you lessons you would never receive in a classroom.
Unprompted, Hatalosky speaks about all he has learned: how to work in a team environment, how to garner respect, how to lead by example. He also says football has taught him humility.
“Our reputation is definitely something we’re aware of,” he said. “But it also gives us something to play for, gives us something to prove.”
The two-way star
At most schools, Hilal Hussain would be recognized as a football star. A senior captain who plays both outside linebacker and offensive tackle, Hussain’s talent has been clear since he joined the team in the winter of his freshman year. Earlier this season, he had an 87-yard interception return for a touchdown in the team’s win over FCA Bucks (Del.). It was the program’s first defensive touchdown in more than a decade.
When he isn’t disrupting backfields or looking for a pancake block, Hussain is a captain on the school’s varsity math team, consistently recognized as one of the best in the country. Both activities appeal to him in their straightforwardness. You either have the right answer, or you don’t. You either make the tackle, or you don’t.
At Thomas Jefferson, football is both an outlet and another problem to solve.
“In the team group chat, I’ll have a teammate asking me how to do a physics problem while we’re discussing our next opponent,” Hussain said. “It’s definitely a balance here.”
Growing up in Missouri, he started playing football in sixth grade. When he got to Thomas Jefferson, he thought that part of his life might be over. Four years later, he doesn’t want football to stop.
“I used to like math a lot more. I found it interesting and fun to do,” Hussain said. “But I have enjoyed football more and more over time — and enjoyed math less and less.”
The teammate in the trenches
Oliver Tu joined the team four years ago because his brother had played in high school and he thought it looked like fun. But his first weeks of practice took adjustment. Tu had grown up as a swimmer and a tennis player, and he was having trouble telling his body to throw itself at an opponent.
“Getting used to really going 100 percent into someone else, and hitting them very hard, was something I had to learn,” he said. “And quickly, because it was hit or get hit.”
Now, the senior lives in the trenches as the team’s center and nose guard. He is more than comfortable with the physicality of the game, and he values something else he didn’t experience much as a young athlete: a team. Being a part of something bigger than yourself, filled with different personalities and skills, has been Tu’s favorite part of playing football.
Tu’s love for the team is never more evident than when he proudly claims he is the one who convinced Hussain to come out for football.
They were at a math team meeting the winter of their freshman year. Tu approached Hussain with the timidity that is inherent to a freshman existence but also the eagerness that comes with the potential of a new friendship. He thought he had found a special community in that big and bustling place, and he wanted to share it.
“What I told him,” Tu said, “was that football was more than just a sport.”