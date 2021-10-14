Several days later, the energy at practice began to reemerge with the chance of winning the ACC Coastal Division for the first time since 2016 still within Virginia Tech’s grasp.
The Hokies (3-2, 1-0 ACC) begin a run of seven-consecutive ACC opponents Saturday afternoon when they face Pittsburgh (4-1, 1-0) in a showdown of teams tied for first place in the Coastal. Both, however, are among three schools in the division to have played just one conference game to this point.
“If you let that affect how you do your job or prepare for something you love, what you want to do, then you’re cheating yourself,” Fuente said of losing. “In my opinion, in order to be a good man or grow into a young man, you have to handle adversity, and you cannot let the fact that things didn’t work out affect the job that you do, or the effort that you put into anything.
“If you don’t get the grade you want, studying less is not the answer. If you don’t get the result you want, going in the tank is not the answer.”
Fuente can point to moxie from quarterback Braxton Burmeister to underscore his message. The redshirt junior fell hard on his right side late in the third quarter, with Fighting Irish defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, at 280 pounds, landing on top of him.
Burmeister exited the game in clear discomfort, revealing afterward he felt numbness in his right (throwing) arm. He reentered during the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown on a 19-yard run that gave Virginia Tech a 29-21 lead with 3:55 to play.
“I don’t even know what happened,” Fuente said of Burmeister’s touchdown run. “He just started running and ran around the whole thing and then scored. He’s a competitor.”
After the touchdown, Burmeister labored to make it back to the sideline but nearly completed a pass to Tre Turner on the Hokies’ penultimate possession that would have put them within reach of field goal range. The ball instead sailed just beyond Turner’s outstretched arms.
The Fighting Irish got Jonathan Doerer’s 48-yard field goal for the decisive points, and Burmeister (15-of-30 passing, 184 yards) threw two incomplete passes to end the game. Without any lingering arm soreness, Burmeister has been cleared to play Saturday against the Panthers.
When Burmeister was in the locker room receiving treatment on his ailing shoulder, Fuente turned to reserve Connor Blumrick. The junior transfer from Texas A&M had entered earlier as a wildcat quarterback before Burmeister’s injury.
Blumrick, however, injured his right leg against Notre Dame in the fourth quarter and remains out indefinitely, according to Fuente.
“My best guess is he’ll be back at some point this year, but I don’t know how long it will be,” Fuente said, declining to expand on the specifics of Blumrick’s injury. “It was definitely his leg. That’s about as much as I’ll give you.”
Knox Kadum, a redshirt freshman who played sparingly last season, is the only other quarterback listed on the depth chart this week besides Burmeister.
The Hokies also will be without linebacker Dax Hollifield during the first half Saturday. The junior starter was penalized for targeting against Notre Dame and missed the final minutes when the Fighting Irish were moving toward the winning field goal.
Keshon Artis filled in for Hollifield down the stretch and is expected to do so again.
Hollifield’s absence leaves Virginia Tech shorthanded for the first half against one of the top offenses in the country. The Panthers are ranked third nationally and first in the ACC in total offense (554.4) behind standout quarterback Kenny Pickett, who’s second in the ACC in total offense (374.6).
Pickett passed on entering the NFL draft to improve his stock this season. The redshirt senior has thrown for 1,731 yards and 19 touchdowns with only one interception on 121-for-168 passing. He’s the highest graded quarterback in the Power Five, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I’m always going to miss Dax,” Hokies linebacker Alan Tisdale said. “We’re constantly talking about it, but we can’t turn around and look back. Keshon stepped up and did a great job. I believe in Keshon. The whole defense believes in Keshon. It’s not only Keshon who has to step up. The whole defense has to step up. We have to communicate more.”