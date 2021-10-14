When Griner stepped on the floor, she let her play speak for itself. Griner scored a game-high 29 points, including the first dunk in WNBA Finals history, to lead the Phoenix Mercury to a 91-86 overtime win, knotting the best-of-five series at a game apiece.
Griner put the Mercury on her back while her teammates struggled. She scored Phoenix’s first 10 points and then reasserted herself in the fourth quarter, finishing with nine rebounds. Teammate Diana Taurasi overcame a slow start to finish with 20 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Game 3 is Friday night.
The teams traded the lead six times in the fourth quarter, with neither the Sky nor the Mercury shrinking from the moment. Griner’s turnaround jumper with 1:22 remaining put Phoenix up 76-74. The lead went to five, but Courtney Vandersloot forced overtime with a scoop layup with 4.4 seconds remaining to tie the game at 79.
Taurasi opened the extra period with a four-point play after getting knocked to the floor on a deep triple from the right wing. Skylar Diggins-Smith came down with dribble-drive layup to push the lead to 85-79, but the Sky answered with a 7-1 run to pull even.
Taurasi wasn’t done, however. She buried a three-pointer from the top of the key for a three-point lead before a layup from Diggins-Smith slammed the door shut. Diggins-Smith added 13 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.
The Sky had four starters in double figures, led by Vandersloot’s 20 points and 14 assists, her third double-double of the playoffs. Allie Quigley had 19 points and six rebounds, Kahleah Copper chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds, and Candace Parker added 13 points and nine rebounds.
The Mercury was determined to show that the lethargic Game 1 performance was a fluke after it had to play Game 5 of the semifinals less than 48 hours earlier. Phoenix didn’t make excuses, but the team flew back on the off day and never had a practice before it faced the Sky.
Players talked about starting fast now that their legs were back and just felt like their mojo had returned. That quick start, though, never happened. The Sky jumped out to a 17-10 lead with Griner the only Mercury player able to score a basket. Chicago led 26-20 at the end of the first quarter and looked like the more poised team despite having only three players with Finals experience and only one — Parker — with a ring.
The Mercury, however, found itself in the second quarter as Diggins-Smith aggressively attacked the basket and found teammates for buckets. She started an 8-0 run that tied things at 30, rebounding her own miss, sprinting out to the corner and burying a three-pointer. The teams went into the break tied at 40.