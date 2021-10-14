In fact, as the general manager clarified during a news conference Thursday, he only meant that his team’s biggest star would likely be able to return at some point before the NBA playoffs begin. When that might happen remains unclear, but Griffin indicated that Williamson will miss at least the first week of the season and almost certainly more.
“As he returns on his return-to-play progression, the doctors will be using additional imaging that will take place 2 to 2½ weeks from now as guides and landmarks for taking the next steps,” Griffin, whose team kicks off its season on Wednesday, said of Williamson. “It’s everyone’s goal that Zion return to play as soon as safely possible. Obviously, 2 to 2½ weeks from now means he will not be on the floor for the first week of games. When he is able to return safely, we will do that.”
“Given the nature of bone healing, there is no fixed timeline for his return to game action,” Griffin added, “but the doctors are very encouraged by this last batch of images.”
Williamson is set to miss the start of a season for the second time in his three years in the NBA, following a knee injury that pushed his professional debut back approximately three months after New Orleans made the former Duke sensation the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. His injury history also includes a knee sprain during his lone college season, a reported hamstring issue that cost him time during the NBA’s 2020 season-ending bubble and a fractured finger that prematurely ended his 2020-21 season.
During his 61 out of 72 possible games played last season, Williamson established himself as a dominant offensive force. He averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and he earned his first all-star selection. His Pelicans had a losing record, however, and missed the playoffs, just as they did during his rookie season.
With Williamson eligible for a contract extension next summer, New Orleans fans could be forgiven for starting to get nervous about whether he will make a years-long, if massively lucrative, commitment to an oft-struggling franchise in a small market. It’s likely not lost on anyone, including Williamson himself, that his arrival to the team came very shortly after another superstar forward, Anthony Davis, accomplished his goal of forcing his way off it.
When Griffin revealed on media day last month that Williamson had had foot surgery during the summer, the burly forward said that his feeling of need to “go do something” about helping the Pelicans finally make the playoffs led him to start “overdoing it” in offseason training, which could have contributed to the foot injury. He declared that he expected to be “back for the first game,” but apparently that will not be the case.
At least the latest update on Williamson’s health was not quite a bombshell that dropped on media day. That’s because the prospect of him missing time to start the season was telegraphed on Monday by Pelicans Coach Willie Green. Williamson had not started running yet, Green said then, and would not do so until further scans of his foot dictated how his recovery would proceed. That raised immediate questions of just how realistic it was to expect Williamson to get up to speed in time for a season-opener only nine days away at that point.
On Thursday, Griffin said of Williamson that the “next step for him now will be running and on-court individual work.” The team’s medical staff was “very encouraged by the healing evidence” shown in the scans taken the day before, the general manager asserted, and doctors are “very optimistic he will recover from this.”
“It just takes a certain amount of time for guys to lay the bone that the doctors want to see,” Griffin said. “This is where our timeline is.”