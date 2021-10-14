At least the latest update on Williamson’s health was not quite a bombshell that dropped on media day. That’s because the prospect of him missing time to start the season was telegraphed on Monday by Pelicans Coach Willie Green. Williamson had not started running yet, Green said then, and would not do so until further scans of his foot dictated how his recovery would proceed. That raised immediate questions of just how realistic it was to expect Williamson to get up to speed in time for a season-opener only nine days away at that point.