This meeting with West Potomac felt like more of a party. The only problem was the Wolverines were eager to spoil it, pulling out an overtime thriller, 22-21.
“It was a crazy atmosphere,” West Potomac senior quarterback George Stamos said. “Both hype squads just going at each other — a blue field! It was crazy, but we got it done.”
The senior is the Wolverines’ second-string quarterback, forced under center by injury. A wide receiver whose main sport is lacrosse, Stamos led the Wolverines (5-2) to an early lead that was held until midway through the fourth quarter. When the Titans (4-3) tied the game at 15, the lights flickered in rhythmic celebration.
In overtime, West Potomac scored first on a short scamper by Stamos, meaning their defense just needed to keep Alexandria City out of the end zone. They couldn’t do it, giving up a touchdown pass on fourth down.
With the home crowd roaring, the Titans went for two points and the win. A gang of Wolverines broke up a pass in the end zone, securing a resilient victory.
This night had all the familiar ingredients of a classic high school contest, but it had been a long time coming for the Titans, one of the area’s oldest and proudest football programs.
“It matters,” Titans Coach Rodney Hughey said of the fact that it was under the lights. ‘To these 17-year-olds, that matters. To have friends, family, all this stuff here under the lights? That really matters.”
The Alexandria school, opened in 1965 and known as T.C. Williams until a name change last year, originally built its stadium on land that was taken by eminent domain. Displaced residents were offered homes in a new neighborhood nearby, and the city made an agreement with them that the school would not install lights or play night games.
The issue has long been hotly debated. For years, T.C. was the only public high school in the D.C. area without stadium lights. In 2018, despite persistent objections from some locals, the Alexandria City council approved a plan for major upgrades to Parker-Gray Memorial Stadium. The days of Saturday afternoon home games would soon be over.
