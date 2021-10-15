Underneath them, on Alexandria City’s newly renovated, bright blue football field, there were more familiar scenes. There was a sign at the gate that said ‘Sold Out,’ an impenetrable student section, two sets of cheerleaders and, at halftime, a homecoming court. For the school formerly known as T.C. Williams, it was the first homecoming game in its 56-year history to be played under the lights because a local restriction long forbade night games.