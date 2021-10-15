Ultimately, the Cardinals will want to best opponents on both sides of the ball if they are to win their first Super Bowl — and their first NFL championship of any sort since 1947. But while the offense was expected to ascend after Arizona landed Kingsbury as its head coach and Murray as its quarterback in 2019, the defense has also made notable leaps from a group that allowed the fifth-most points in 2019 and was in the middle of the pack last season.