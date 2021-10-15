Led by defensive lineman J.J. Watt, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker, Arizona’s defense is allowing the sixth-fewest points per game (19.0), putting it almost level with the team’s fourth-ranked scoring offense (31.4). By some advanced metrics, the defense is the higher-rated unit of the two, including in Football Outsiders’ catchall defense-adjusted value over average, which has that unit fourth, with the offense ranked eighth.
Ultimately, the Cardinals will want to best opponents on both sides of the ball if they are to win their first Super Bowl — and their first NFL championship of any sort since 1947. But while the offense was expected to ascend after Arizona landed Kingsbury as its head coach and Murray as its quarterback in 2019, the defense has also made notable leaps from a group that allowed the fifth-most points in 2019 and was in the middle of the pack last season.
A major addition arrived this season in Watt, the three-time NFL defensive player of the year who signed with Arizona in March after 10 years with the Houston Texans. The 32-year-old, who last made the Pro Bowl in 2018, is not quite the force he was at his peak, but he has played well enough to be Pro Football Focus’s highest-rated Arizona defender while making a clear difference up front.
“I can’t tell you how valuable that is to our defense,” Kingsbury said of Watt’s disruptive ability after the win over the 49ers. “He’s such a massive presence in there, so he’s been tremendous. I think he’s continuing to get comfortable in our system, how we do things, and I expect him just to get better and better.”
Perhaps the most telling single play against the 49ers, though, was made by linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Vallejo, who stoned highly athletic San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance inches from the goal line on fourth down. That reflected both the depth and toughness of Arizona’s defense, and it provided a reminder that the versatile Simmons, who looked lost at times early last season after the Cardinals made him the No. 8 pick in the draft, is very much on an upward trajectory.
Denying Lance on the doorstep of the end zone was one of four stops the Cardinals made on five fourth-down tries by San Francisco, a success rate Kingsbury described as “incredible.”
“I’ve never seen four fourth-down stops, and [49ers Coach] Kyle Shanahan is one of the best offensive minds in football,” said Kingsbury, a former quarterback who built a reputation as a sharp offensive mind in his own right as a college coach. “To be able to slow that down at that point was huge.”
For the season, the Cardinals enter Week 6 third in the percentage of drives by opposing offenses that end in turnovers (per Pro Football Reference), and they are tied for third with 10 takeaways (five interceptions and five fumble recoveries). If only because good things often come in threes, it’s worth noting the team also ranks third in turnover differential.
With 12 sacks, Arizona is only so-so in that department. But its top-four rankings in knockdowns after the pass and net yards allowed per pass attempt indicate that the team is making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. The combination of a blitz-heavy scheme and trench battles being won by Watt, Jones and company has caused opponents to frequently keep extra blockers in to protect their quarterbacks, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph noted last week.
“I don’t blame them,” Joseph said. “I don’t mind it, because [they have] three receivers out and I’ve got five [defensive backs] — I’m going to win third downs.”
The Cardinals’ secondary was thought to be a potential liability going into the season, given that star cornerback Patrick Peterson left in free agency and his ostensible replacement, veteran Malcolm Butler, surprisingly retired just before the season began. But young cornerbacks Byron Murphy, who is tied for second in the NFL with three interceptions, and Marco Wilson have risen to the challenge. Third-year safety Jalen Thompson has also emerged as a force alongside the typically effective Baker.
Murphy and Wilson both missed the 49ers game with rib injuries, but in their absence cornerbacks Jace Whittaker, elevated off the practice squad days before, and Antonio Hamilton performed admirably. It helped that Lance, in his first NFL start, wasn’t on target with several of his throws in the 17-10 Cardinals win, but the result also spoke to Arizona’s encouraging ability this season to get contributions from all corners of its defense.
Heading into a road matchup Sunday against the Cleveland Browns (3-2), who just put up 42 points in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cardinals are expected to be without their top pass rusher after Jones was placed this week on the league’s reserve/covid-19 list.
Based on the first few weeks of the season, though, it still seems a good bet the team’s defense will find other ways to get the job done.
And if Murray and the offense want to chip in with a bunch of points, all the better for a team looking very much like a well-rounded title contender.