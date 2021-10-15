Then Copper put on a show, nearly outscoring the Mercury all by herself in the first half. The onslaught started with a baseline dribble-drive layup and-one. The first-time WNBA all-star bounced up from the floor after being bear-hugged by Sophie Cunningham and let out a scream. There would be more screams from Copper as she destroyed the Phoenix defense. She ran down the court with three fingers in the air after a second-quarter three-pointer. Then there was the baseline double-pump layup. At one point she simply shook her head at the defense’s faltering efforts.