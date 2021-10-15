Copper may not care, but after just 20 minutes of basketball, some voters may want to reconsider their votes. The night belonged to the 27-year-old as her 20 first-half points set the tone for an 86-50 Sky victory over the Phoenix Mercury, putting the franchise one victory away from its first WNBA championship.
Things began before the game even started, with Copper — the breakout star of the playoffs — on the Jumbotron imploring the sold-out crowd to join in a chant that echoed throughout the arena. Chiiii-Towwwnnn! Chiiii-Towwwnnn! The battle cry rained down from the rafters as Chicago hosted its first Finals game since 2014. Chance The Rapper and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sat courtside in what was a raucous crowd from early on.
Then Copper put on a show, nearly outscoring the Mercury all by herself in the first half. The onslaught started with a baseline dribble-drive layup and-one. The first-time WNBA all-star bounced up from the floor after being bear-hugged by Sophie Cunningham and let out a scream. There would be more screams from Copper as she destroyed the Phoenix defense. She ran down the court with three fingers in the air after a second-quarter three-pointer. Then there was the baseline double-pump layup. At one point she simply shook her head at the defense’s faltering efforts.
Chicago used a 17-5 second-quarter run to take a 42-21 lead that ended at 46-24 at halftime. The 22-point lead tied a WNBA Finals record for a half. The 36-point margin of victory was the largest in WNBA Finals history, eclipsing Seattle’s 33-point rout of Vegas last season.
Phoenix never got closer than 18 in the second half. The Mercury’s 2-0 lead was their only lead of the night. The evening ended with the crowd chanting, “Sky in four! Sky in four!"
Copper led all scorers with 22 points in just under 24 minutes and hometown hero Candace Parker, with a slew of family and friends in the building, did a bit of everything with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Diamond DeShields chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and five steals The super-efficient Sky shot 50 percent from the floor.
The Mercury were a disaster on the offensive end, shooting just 25.8 percent after opening the game 5 for 24 with seven turnovers. They shot just 25 percent from three-point range (5 for 20). Brittney Griner and her 16 points were the lone bright spot for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi, who played a huge role in the Game 2 overtime victory in Phoenix, never found her way and finished with seven points on 1 for 10 shooting, including 1 for 8 from behind the arc.
The Mercury posted the lowest single-game shooting percentage in Finals history and its 50 points were the second-fewest in a Finals game.
Game 4 is Sunday with the chance to clinch at home for the Sky.
All-WNBA
The league announced its first and second all-WNBA teams. The 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones (Connecticut) was a unanimous first-team selection and was joined by Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix), Griner, Breanna Stewart (Seattle) and Jewell Loyd.
Washington’s Tina Charles, the league’s leading scorer, was a second-team selection along with 2020 MVP A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas), Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas) and Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago).