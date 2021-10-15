Copper may not care, but after just 20 minutes of basketball, some voters may want to reconsider. The night belonged to the 27-year-old, whose 20 first-half points set the tone for the Sky’s 86-50 victory over the Phoenix Mercury that left the franchise one victory from its first WNBA championship.
Things began before the game even started, with Copper — the breakout star of the playoffs — on the video board imploring the sold-out crowd to join in a chant that echoed throughout the arena. “Chiiii-Towwwnnn! Chiiii-Towwwnnn!” The battle cry rained down from the rafters as Chicago hosted its first Finals game since 2014. Chance the Rapper and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sat courtside in what was a raucous crowd from early on.
Then Copper put on a show, nearly outscoring the Mercury all by herself in the first half. The onslaught started with a baseline dribble-drive layup and-one. The first-time WNBA all-star bounced up from the floor after she was bear-hugged by Sophie Cunningham and let out a scream. There would be more screams from Copper as she destroyed Phoenix’s defense. She ran down the court with three fingers in the air after a second-quarter three-pointer. Then there was a baseline double-pump layup. At one point she simply shook her head at the defense’s faltering efforts.
“The one thing that probably doesn’t get talked about as much: her competitiveness. That’s what it takes to get to the next level,” Sky Coach James Wade said of Copper. “We’re used to seeing it every day, even when she wasn’t playing as much. It’s no surprise to us because we know what we have in her, and this is just — now she’s letting the world know. It’s just who she is.”
Chicago used a 17-5 second-quarter run to take a 42-21 lead that wound up 46-24 at halftime. The 22-point lead tied a WNBA Finals record for a half. The 36-point margin of victory was the largest in WNBA Finals history, eclipsing Seattle’s 33-point rout of Vegas last season.
Game 4 is Sunday with the chance to clinch at home for the Sky.
“On the verge, obviously finishing this game feels good,” Sky forward Candace Parker said. This is right where want to be, to have an opportunity.”
Phoenix never got closer than 18 in the second half. The Mercury’s 2-0 lead was its only one of the night. The evening ended with the crowd chanting: “Sky in four! Sky in four!”
“I just said, we’ve just got to flush that one,” Phoenix Coach Sandy Brondello said. “That’s the conversation. Because we’re a way better team than what we showed tonight. Obviously, their crowd got into it and they did what they needed to do. Obviously, this is their home court, but we’ve played well on home court and we’ve been in this position before. We just have to regroup, refocus and be better.”
Copper led all scorers with 22 points in just under 24 minutes, and Parker, the hometown hero with a slew of family and friends in the building, did a bit of everything with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Diamond DeShields chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and five steals The super-efficient Sky shot 50 percent from the field.
The Mercury was a disaster on the offensive end, shooting just 25.8 percent after opening the game 5 for 24 with seven turnovers. It shot just 25 percent from three-point range (5 for 20). Brittney Griner and her 16 points were the lone bright spot for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi, who played a huge role in the Game 2 overtime victory in Phoenix, never found her way and finished with seven points on 1-for-10 shooting, including 1 for 8 from behind the arc.
The Mercury posted the lowest single-game shooting percentage in Finals history, and its 50 points were the second fewest in a Finals game.
“We can really look at the mirror at ourselves and make sure we come with a little bit more intent in the next game,” Taurasi said. “But you know, it would have been nice to make a couple shots here and there as a group. It is the game of basketball. It’s just about putting the ball in the hole, and today we just didn’t do that at a very efficient clip.”
Game 4 is Sunday with the chance to clinch at home for the Sky.
All-WNBA
The league announced its first and second all-WNBA teams. Jonquel Jones (Connecticut), the 2021 MVP, was a unanimous first-team selection and was joined by Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix), Griner, Breanna Stewart (Seattle) and Jewell Loyd.
Washington’s Tina Charles, the league’s leading scorer, was a second-team selection along with 2020 MVP A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas), Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas) and Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago).
Read more: