5. Texas-El Paso. The Miners are 5-1, which means they’ve won as many games in 2021 as they did in the previous four seasons combined (5-39). They were more competitive last season, coach Dana Dimel’s third in El Paso, so this isn’t out-of-nowhere improvement. And the five teams they’ve defeated are a combined 5-26, so it hasn’t been the most arduous schedule. Still, the Miners are seeking their first bowl berth since 2014, and a victory at home (where they’ve won five in a row) over Louisiana Tech could very well lock that up.