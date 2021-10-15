The Dodgers’ gambit would provide an edge if all the pitchers involved performed to their standard despite irregular pregame preparation. It seemed like a large gamble for a marginal benefit. But the Dodgers knew something about the pitchers whose roles they jostled, and that is one reason they play on.
The Dodgers are owned by a hedge fund manager and run by a Wall Street veteran. They build their roster and craft their strategy on the back of big data. It’s still people who play the game. Their pitching plan worked to near-perfection, and they vanquished the San Francisco Giants on the way to the National League Championship Series, because they properly evaluated how the two men most affected by the decisions would react.
Knebel pitched one scoreless inning, dancing around several hard-hit balls. Brusdar Graterol put up a zero in the second, allowing Urias to enter after his spot in the lineup had passed. Once Urias entered, he put the game in a stranglehold. Urias allowed one run in four innings, the only blemish a monstrous solo home run by Darin Ruf. Relievers Blake Treinin and Kenley Jansen served as the bridge to the ninth inning, and Max Scherzer closed a 2-1 victory with help from an atrocious check-swing, strike-three call on Wilmer Flores to end it, for the first save of his career. The Dodgers used six pitchers, and just of them performed his usual role.
It was easy enough to see what the Dodgers wanted to accomplish. Starting Knebel would dictate the Giants’ lineup, manipulating them into burning bench players early once Urias entered. Knebel dominated right-handed batters and left-handed batters equally, blunting the Giants’ ability to construct a lineup able to maximize left-right edges.
“They have been the best team in baseball as far as getting matchup advantages, platoon advantages,” Roberts said before the game. “This allows us to, a little bit, get a neutral pitcher who's done it, who's had success, who's all-in on doing it, and potentially giving us some matchups going forward throughout the game.”
It would not be maiden territory for either pitcher. Urias helped deliver the Dodgers a World Series title last October through his selfless versatility and dominance out of the bullpen. Knebel had opened four games this season, including one against the Giants just more than a month ago in the regular season.
Still, the move presented complications. Urias is in a different place in his career than he was during the World Series run. Last year, he was still at the latter stages of his recovery from multiple surgeries and had not cracked the Los Angeles rotation full-time. Now he is a 20-game winner. Roberts said the Dodgers would not have brought any other starter out of the bullpen, which he viewed as a compliment to Urias. But the decision might rustle the ego of any accomplished pitcher.
“Feather in his cap, all that kind of stuff, does he deserve it, do I want that for him?” Roberts said. “Absolutely.”
It also disrupted both pitchers’ typical approaches. Even though they had both excelled in similar roles before, the Dodgers were asking Knebel and Urias to do something abnormal in the biggest moment of the season.
“There’s downside in doing it the way we chose to do this,” Roberts said. “It’s something that, Corey’s never started a playoff game. But I think that ultimately we trust both players can handle this, and we expect him to go out there and execute, and we feel in one game, with the familiarity of both clubs, this gives us the best chance to win tonight.”
A bad start was possible no matter who took the ball first, but the psychological impact would be far different. If Urias gave up a run or two, the Dodgers would shrug it off. If Knebel faltered, Roberts would have a dugout full of players questioning why the team’s brain trust had chosen Game 5 to buck convention rather than just throwing the best starting pitcher available.
Did it matter? In the end, it could have tilted a game that could not have been tighter. Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski, two Giants left-handed hitters, both exited the game early after Urias entered. They would have likely started on the bench had Urias gotten the start. In the final at-bat, Flores faced Scherzer even though he had gone 0 for 17 against him in his career. Flores struck out on an 0-2 pitch when he checked his swing and first base umpire Gabe Morales called him out. It was a bad call, but Flores appeared overmatched.
That kind of pitching deployment may soon become extinct. MLB does not want the starting pitcher position to lose its luster, or for pitching strategies to lose their traditional shape more than they already have. In the next collective bargaining agreement, a new rule may make the designated hitter universal and tie it to the starter pitcher — when you remove your starter, you lose the DH.
On Thursday, it was not a move about gamesmanship — Roberts called Giants Manager Gabe Kapler the night before the game to tell him Knebel would start. The Dodgers rearranged their pitchers to give themselves a slightly better chance to win. The Dodgers outlasted the Giants because Mookie Betts swatted four hits, Cody Bellinger busted out of a season-long slump and Scherzer got a call. They also won because when they asked two pitchers to do something difficult, they knew they could deliver.