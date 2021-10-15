Did it matter? In the end, it could have tilted a game that could not have been tighter. Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski, two Giants left-handed hitters, both exited the game early after Urias entered. They would have likely started on the bench had Urias gotten the start. In the final at-bat, Flores faced Scherzer even though he had gone 0 for 17 against him in his career. Flores struck out on an 0-2 pitch when he checked his swing and first base umpire Gabe Morales called him out. It was a bad call, but Flores appeared overmatched.