The Dodgers turned to longtime closer Kenley Jansen in the bottom of the eighth. He worked a scoreless inning. Doval came back out for the top of the ninth. He could not do the same. After two singles, the hard-throwing Doval threw a slider to lefty Cody Bellinger, who has struggled with velocity all year. He hit it into right field to score a run, pointing to hitting coach Brant Brown the dugout as he hurried to first because Brown had told his team to single the Giants to death in the ninth. Kapler had a matchup he liked. The Dodgers beat him.