Replays appeared to show that Flores held up, and the questionable call became the talk of baseball fans and pundits on social media, largely overshadowing the end of a remarkably competitive series between Major League Baseball’s two best teams.
“I don’t think I went,” Flores told reporters after the game. “Every at-bat matters in a close game, but there are some things you can’t control.”
Morales said that check swings are one of the hardest calls for umpires to make, and in the moment he believed Flores swung. The rule book doesn’t provide a clear definition of a check swing; it just asks did the batter offer at the pitch or not. And while it became a costly call for the Giants, it was also just the reality of an umpire having to make a split-second decision in a game of that magnitude.
“In the playoffs every pitch is big, every situation was big, and that situation is big, obviously,” Morales told a pool reporter after the game. “But, I mean, it was a high-pressure game, the whole game, the whole series, really.”
Jim Joyce has been in Morales’s shoes before. Joyce spent nearly 30 years as a major league umpire, calling three World Series and three All-Star Games before he retired in 2016. Famously, he was the first base umpire who spoiled Detroit Tigers right-hander Armando Galarraga’s perfect game bid in 2010 by mistakenly calling Cleveland Indians batter Jason Donald safe at first on what should have been the final out.
Joyce said in a phone interview that he was watching Thursday night’s game and thought Morales did his job and made his best judgement on the swing, acknowledging the difficulty of making those judgement calls. He said he would never criticize another umpire’s call and added that umpires have to enforce the rules in the way they think is best, even if the call ends a crucial game.
“It’s tough to be in that situation,” Joyce said. “People say a game shouldn’t end like that. Well, unfortunately there are rules in baseball that happen at the end of the game.”
Joyce pointed specifically to Game 3 of the 2013 World Series, which ended with St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Allen Craig being ruled safe at home on a controversial obstruction call after he was tripped by Boston Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks. Joyce made that call, and he said he believes the decision by the umpires saved the game in that case.
“Everybody said the [Cardinals-Red Sox] game shouldn’t end that way. Well, that’s the rule, though. I mean, are umpires supposed to look away from the rule and say, ‘Well, we’re not going to call that because it’s the end of the game and somebody might lose?’”
The solution to Thursday’s ending, and all close calls, Joyce said, is simple: expand replay. If an umpire makes a bad call, Joyce said he believes they should go to replay to get it right. Joyce pointed to two plays from this postseason already, Flores’s check swing and the disputed catch by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urías against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, that weren’t reviewable and he believes should be.
Joyce wants MLB to revamp the replay rules so that any play that can be clearly seen and challenged on replay can be reviewed. He said he wishes he could have had replay 11 years ago to change the call that went against Galarraga, and that play would be reviewable now.
But even with replay, Joyce said he believes Thursday’s call would have been hard to overturn because the rule isn’t very clear and there aren’t physical guidelines about check swings. He said umpires often go with their instincts and experience on check swings, which is why he believes Morales was so forceful with the call.
“It’s a 50-50 job,” Joyce said. “Fifty percent are going to hate you, and 50 percent are going to like you. The reason umpires are out there is to enforce the rules of baseball, and a lot of people don’t like them when they go against them. But a lot of people love them when they go for them. So it’s really a double-edged sword.
“I wish it would have been a little bit different Thursday night for a game to end that way. But you know what, the rule is the rule, and the judgment is the judgment.”