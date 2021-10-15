Asked after the Astros’ workout Thursday whether it will be tough to play at Fenway, Correa shot back: “Define tough. Because for us it’s been fun — going on the road, playing good baseball and showing people we’re really a good team. . . . I don’t think it’s tough. I think it’s great. I love playing at Fenway. It’s one of my favorite ballparks to visit. I just love the atmosphere there. The fans know the game so well. When you go there, they know your stats. They’re calling you out on it. They know every single aspect of your life. I just love to see fans who actually study the game, understand the game and go out there and enjoy it.”