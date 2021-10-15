The setting was a fanless, neutral-site stadium, San Diego’s Petco Park, half a continent away from Houston. The only crowd noise was of the manufactured variety, piped in through the speakers. The humanlike cardboard cutouts behind home plate stayed in their seats and made not a peep, even as a jubilant Correa cheekily cupped his hand to his ear rounding third.
As a baseball moment, it was divine — the only walk-off homer out of a record 53 games played last fall in a postseason unlike any before it. As a reminder of where we were as a society last fall, near the heights of a global pandemic that made it necessary to play baseball in a sensory-deprivation tank, it was painfully sad.
A similarly triumphant moment this weekend, as the Astros prepare to host the Boston Red Sox in Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS on Friday and Saturday at what is expected to be a jam-packed and raucous Minute Maid Park, would look, sound and feel vastly different.
It might look, sound and feel something like the walk-off homer Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez smashed in the 13th inning against Tampa Bay Rays reliever Luis Patiño to win Game 3 of the AL Division Series at Boston’s Fenway Park on Sunday night: the sellout crowd erupting, the home run ball engulfed by fans in the Green Monster seats, the entire stadium joining in for a rousing rendition of the Standells’ “Dirty Water” — Fenway’s traditional victory singalong.
As if anyone needed reminding, this postseason already has made clear how much was lost during 2020’s convoluted, made-for-TV postseason — when the majority of games were played without fans and the National League Championship Series, ALCS and World Series were held at neutral sites — and how much has been regained with stadiums returned to full capacity and home-field advantage again holding sway.
What is also clear: A crowd is not simply a cosmetic feature of postseason baseball that can be shrugged off or replicated with cardboard cutouts and fake noise. It is a living, breathing thing that is as essential to October baseball, as we have come to know it, as the bases and the umpires. The difference between the 2020 postseason and the 2021 version is almost literally like night and day.
“This is what baseball is all about,” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said of the contrast. “Last year was great, but it wasn’t the same as previous years, because nobody was there. I mean, you know what you’re playing for, but it’s a little different in front of cutouts than it is in front of actual people. . . . It’s not just background noise. It’s actual noise and electricity in the building. And that’s why we play.”
It could just be the imagination — or the juxtaposition with the sad, soulless atmospheres of a year ago — but the crowds this postseason, from coast to coast, have seemed louder, more joyous, more vibrant, more engaged than ever.
It has helped that these playoffs have featured the renewals of two of the sport’s best rivalries — the Red Sox vs. the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game and the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS — as well as a built-in villain in the Astros, who are playing in the ALCS for the fifth straight year but who are facing hostile postseason crowds on the road for the first time since news broke of their sign-stealing scheme in 2019.
What is indisputable is that home-field advantage — not typically a major difference-maker in baseball — has had a shockingly outsize impact on this postseason. Although it is a small sample size, through the division series round (and still pending the outcome of the Dodgers-Giants Game 5 on Thursday night), home teams were a staggering 13-5 in the playoffs.
By contrast, in the 2019 postseason, the last one pre-pandemic, home teams went just 17-20, with the visitors famously winning all seven games of the World Series between the Astros and Washington Nationals. Last year, with the majority of games played without fans and/or at neutral sites, “home” teams went 29-24. (That winning percentage of .547 is roughly in line with baseball history, with home teams winning roughly 54 percent of the time, a figure that is slightly less than in other major sports.)
As it happens, this ALCS will feature two of the most distinct home-field advantages in baseball. Minute Maid Park, with its retractable roof that almost certainly will remain closed this weekend, is one of the loudest and most cacophonous stadiums in the sport.
And that’s not to mention the additional advantages the Astros have enjoyed at home — which at least some people in the sport believe they continue to enjoy.
Even though Major League Baseball has cracked down on electronic sign-stealing since the Houston scandal broke, and even though there has been no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of the Astros the past two seasons, the perception that they are still perpetrating “sketchy stuff” at home persists — as evidenced most recently when Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera used those words this week in regards to the swing-and-miss splits at home and on the road for the Astros’ hitters. Since 2017, the Astros are 18-10 in the postseason in their home park.
What awaits the Astros, however, when this series shifts to Fenway for Games 3, 4 and (if necessary) 5 could test the well-practiced, impeccably maintained veneer of nonchalance the team has adopted in the face of hostile crowds on the road this season. Fenway is perhaps the most hostile building in the sport — not to mention the most intimate and, from the perspective of a visitor, claustrophobic. And the Red Sox are 14-5 there in the postseason going back to 2013.
“It’s not that fun to play [at Fenway] when you’re a visiting player,” said Red Sox veteran Kiké Hernández, who signed with the team as a free agent in February after six seasons with the Dodgers. “That gives us a little bit of an advantage. I’m glad I’m wearing white when we play [there].”
The Astros are preparing themselves mentally for a three-day barrage of invective once they enter Fenway’s gates. Part of that strategy, apparently, is to pretend they love it.
Asked after the Astros’ workout Thursday whether it will be tough to play at Fenway, Correa shot back: “Define tough. Because for us it’s been fun — going on the road, playing good baseball and showing people we’re really a good team. . . . I don’t think it’s tough. I think it’s great. I love playing at Fenway. It’s one of my favorite ballparks to visit. I just love the atmosphere there. The fans know the game so well. When you go there, they know your stats. They’re calling you out on it. They know every single aspect of your life. I just love to see fans who actually study the game, understand the game and go out there and enjoy it.”
Perhaps Correa was only trying to convince himself, but he was right about this: As bad as things get at Fenway Park for the Astros, as venomous and vitriolic as the crowd turns, it still beats by a mile another October spent playing to canned noise and cardboard cutouts.