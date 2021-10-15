They have a ritual, because even if Ricardo tries to assure Jennie Ann, who gave a no-thank-you to commenting here, that what they wear and where they sit doesn’t matter, he does adhere to her request that he always sit to the right of herself. It’s quite some path for a father who left Mexico City at 18 to enroll at Baylor, felt amazed by the huge grocery stores, and whose son is fluent in knowledge of El Tri, the Mexican national soccer team, as reported lately by Jose de Jesus Ortiz in ouresquina.com.