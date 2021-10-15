The words may sound gruff, but they weren’t said in anger or with malice. Diggins-Smith was insightful and accommodating, but her mind has clearly been on one thing, and any distraction brings out a touch of ire. That focus has been something teammates immediately noticed when she joined the team, and it hasn’t wavered over two seasons. Taurasi has known Diggins-Smith for years, and the two were on the gold medal-winning Olympic team this past summer, but one of the greatest competitors any sport has ever seen was even taken aback watching Diggins-Smith every day.