All Clary could do at that point was stare skyward as James Turner’s kick sailed toward the goal posts with the Cavaliers clinging to a 34-33 lead. That dramatic conclusion unfolded thanks to Virginia having erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter, marking the largest comeback for the Cavaliers in six years.
“I’m on the ground, and I’m looking up, and I’m just like, ‘Don’t go in, don’t go in,’ ” Clary said. “And then it goes to the left, and I’m just like, ‘Thank God.’ With something like that you never know, so you’ve just got to pray as the ball is in the air and just hope it doesn’t go in.”
The miss allowed Virginia (4-2, 2-2 ACC) to escape with a second straight conference road victory for the first time in a decade, providing a wave of momentum entering Saturday afternoon’s homecoming showdown against Duke (3-3, 0-2) at Scott Stadium.
Virginia’s good fortune at Cardinal Stadium came one game after the Cavaliers had held on to beat Miami, 30-28, on Sept. 30 when Hurricanes freshman kicker Andres Borregales had a 33-yard field goal attempt bounce off the left upright on the final snap.
That unlikely triumph was Virginia’s first at Hard Rock Stadium since 2011 and masked defensive breakdowns permitting the Hurricanes to drive from their 9-yard line to the Cavaliers 16 on 15 plays. Miami converted twice on third down during the possession, catching fatigued defenders out of position.
Virginia is 12th out of 14 teams in the ACC in total defense (427.8) and scoring defense (28.5). The downturn comes after the Cavaliers finished third and fifth, respectively, in total defense in 2018 and 2019. Last season they were 10th in that category while navigating through the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cavaliers also are last in the ACC in run defense (201.2). Duke, meanwhile, is second in the conference in rushing (219.3), most recently getting 152 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries from running back Mataeo Durant in Saturday’s 31-27 loss to Georgia Tech.
“I think it’s improving week in and week out,” Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall said of the Cavaliers’ run defense. “There are certainly inconsistencies that are easy for everyone to see. I think you can see lots of progress, and so yeah, there’s two or three plays per game that right now have to be addressed and fit more appropriately and then tackled before they become big gains.”
Still, the almost festive mood within the locker room belies any defensive shortcomings, in part because the Cavaliers are back in the mix for the ACC Coastal Division title behind a prolific passing attack, with quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s 2,460 yards the most in major college football.
Armstrong drove Virginia 75 yards on 12 plays for the decisive touchdown against the Cardinals, completing a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Grant Misch with 22 seconds to play. The Cavaliers had trailed, 30-13, with 1:29 left in the third quarter when Turner made a 38-yard field goal.
Armstrong passed for 487 yards and three touchdowns, completing 40 of 60 attempts while at times under heavy duress. The junior left-hander was sacked five times and threw two interceptions but remains on pace to threaten Virginia single-season records for passing and total offense.
The Cavaliers also are the only team to have four players with at least 400 receiving yards.
Dontayvion Wicks leads the way with 25 receptions for 554 yards and five touchdowns. He’s third in the ACC in receiving yards per game (92.3). The sophomore left last week’s game early in the first quarter following a blow to the helmet, and his status for Saturday is unclear.
Keytaon Thompson became Armstrong’s go-to wide receiver with Wicks unavailable. The transfer from Mississippi State caught 10 passes for 149 yards against Louisville, all while wearing a cast over his left forearm and wrist.
“I feel like we can impose our will against a lot of defenses just from our standpoint of having so many guys on offense that can make plays at any given moment,” said Cavaliers wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry, who has 412 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions. “It’s a blessing for this opportunity, for all of us to go out there and just showcase our abilities.”