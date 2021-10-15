In Week 3, after a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, Rivera thought back to his team’s sophomore slump in Carolina. In 2012, after a strong finish in his first season, Panthers players were confident the success would carry over, with center Ryan Kalil even taking out an ad in the local newspaper to guarantee a Super Bowl victory. Then the team struggled, losing six of its first seven games. Rivera emphasized then, as he did now, that the team needed to stick to its fundamentals — a message particularly key for those players just coming into the league, and those who are learning how to handle initial success.