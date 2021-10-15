Holiday, not viewed as one of Washington’s key offensive threats, made 6 of 10 attempts from the field. And Dinwiddie’s points didn’t just come from crafty isolation plays, as is his specialty — the point guard also found his share of quality open looks from long range, hitting 3 of 6 from three. Neto, as he proved last year in his first season with the Wizards, can be a huge asset on both offense and defense when he gets hot; he put forth perhaps the most effort of anyone on the roster Friday.