Ovechkin’s strike, a blast from between the circles, didn’t stand up after a relentless attack from Tampa Bay.
Mikhail Sergachev tied the game at 1 with a drive from the left point at 4:23 of the third period before Steven Stamkos beat Vitek Vanecek on a rush that ended it just 14.2 seconds from the shootout.
“I put my head down and skated hard,” Stamkos said. “I didn’t know exactly how much time was left. I knew it was probably the last rush of the game, so I was going to shoot it, and it was nice to see it go in.”
Washington (1-0-1) will face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday to close its three-game homestand to open the season.
Ovechkin’s goal Saturday was his third in the season’s first two games and the 733rd of his remarkable career. For a moment, it looked as if he added No. 734 just 14 seconds after his first, but it was waved off after video review determined the puck didn’t cross the goal line.
Here is what you need to know from the Capitals’ loss:
Capitals ride hot hand in net
Vanecek’s second straight start came with a few flashy saves, notably two on Stamkos, the second of which came early in the second period when the Lightning star tried to get a backhander past Vanecek on the rush. Vanecek stopped him with a stick save. Minutes later, Vanecek made a nice sliding pad save to rob Victor Hedman’s blast from the left circle.
Vanecek’s strong showing continued midway through the second period after he managed to keep the puck out after two shots by Corey Perry in front. The scrum left the puck on Nikita Kucherov’s stick at the right circle but Vanecek got in front of his slap shot.
Vanecek stopped the first 17 shots he faced and finished with 22 saves on 24 shots.
Washington did not name a starting goaltender at the end of training camp, instead opting to have the goaltending competition between Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov continue into the season. Vanecek’s latest two performances have shown No. 1 goaltender potential.
“He’s certainly done his job. He gives us a chance to win, and he’s made some big saves,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We played a good team tonight — they’ve got a lot of firepower, and so with that you know you’re going to have to throw in a good game. I thought he did that.”
Vanecek made 13 straight starts early last season when he was filling in for Samsonov. The Russian had two stints on the NHL’s coronavirus list.
Wilson shows restraint
Tom Wilson had two big hits in the first 14 minutes against the Lightning after staying off the radar during Wednesday’s season opener. His first was a punishing hit on Kucherov. His second hit on Ryan McDonagh drew ire from Lightning winger Pat Maroon, who got in Wilson’s face after the hit.
A moment that easily could have escalated instead faded away. Wilson, who finished with four hits, largely ignored Maroon and headed straight to the Capitals’ bench.
Wilson has acknowledged that his challenge this season is to balance his physical game with his need to be an offensive contributor.
Wilson scored 13 goals in 47 games last season after reaching the 20-goal mark the previous two seasons.
Mixed bag for special teams
Washington’s power play had a frustrating night, going 0 for 4 after it started the season Wednesday 3 for 5. The Capitals mustered just one shot on goal in each of their first two power-play chances.
“We had lots of chances. But we don’t execute,” Ovechkin said of the power play. “It’s all about us. They know how to play, and that’s why they two Stanley Cup champs.”
Washington’s third power play of the night came with just 5:10 left in the third period, and neither of its two shots on goal could get past a skilled Lightning penalty kill. The Capitals had a fourth chance 1:21 into the overtime period, but a couple of Ovechkin one-timers from the circle were unable to get past Vasilevskiy.
The Capitals continued to roll with the same power-play units to start the season. The first unit consists of Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Anthony Mantha, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. The second is Wilson, Lars Eller, Dmitry Orlov, Justin Schultz and rookie Hendrix Lapierre.
Conversely, Washington’s penalty kill made a strong stop on Tampa Bay’s lethal power play late in the second period. It was the Lightning’s only power-play chance in the first two periods. Carl Hagelin was in the penalty box for a hold. Washington also continued using Kuznetsov on the penalty kill — an experiment from the coaching staff that started in the preseason.