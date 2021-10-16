Since the start of the 2011 season, Alabama has lost only six games in the middle of a regular season (in other words, regular season games that aren’t the annual Iron Bowl finale vs. Auburn). Twice its next opponent after one of those losses was Mississippi State, and that’s the case again Saturday when the Crimson Tide visits the Bulldogs one week after falling flat at Texas A&M. Both of those previous games likewise were in Starkville, and Alabama rebounded from its losses fairly easily each time (a 24-7 win in 2011 and a 38-7 victory in 2019). The Crimson Tide last lost consecutive regular season games in 2007, which was Coach Nick Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa, but now it gets a Mississippi State team that, unlike Alabama, beat Texas A&M in College Station and is coming off its bye week. … TCU won 10 or more games in 12 of 18 seasons from 2000 to 2017 but has been mostly mediocre of late, with a 21-19 record over the past three-plus seasons. The Horned Frogs are 3-2 this year and will need a win over Oklahoma to escape the Big 12′s mushy middle. Sooners Coach Lincoln Riley wouldn’t commit to a starting quarterback after Caleb Williams replaced Spencer Rattler vs. Texas last weekend and rallied Oklahoma to victory, but Williams was spotted by binoculars-clad OU Daily reporters taking first-team reps at practice this week.