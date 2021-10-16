Returning from a two-week break, United collected one point from a 0-0 draw with second-place Nashville SC, but with most of the remaining schedule at home, the outcome surely will not sit well with Coach Hernán Losada and his ambitious squad.
Coming Wednesday: the New England Revolution (20-4-6), MLS’s runaway leader in the Supporters’ Shield race for most points.
United (12-12-5) kept pace among the contenders in the conference, which will send seven teams to the postseason. But missed opportunities at home could prove costly. Including Saturday’s game, United will play four of its final six at home.
Atlanta’s victory Saturday in Toronto dropped D.C. one slot, to sixth place.
United’s result, before a season-high 18,034 spectators, extended its home unbeaten streak to five, but after four victories in which it scored 13 goals, D.C. was stuck in a 90-minute slog with defensively disciplined Nashville (11-3-15).
United was shut out for the first time since July 31 in Cincinnati, a span of 13 matches.
Since the previous game, a last-minute defeat in Orlando before the international break, Losada lost and gained players. Yordy Reyna, Edison Flores and Paul Arriola picked up injuries — the latter two while on national team duty — while Adrien Perez, Drew Skundrich and Ramón Ábila returned from injuries.
Arriola, a key to United’s flank attack, started twice for the United States but hurt a groin muscle in pregame warm-ups Wednesday. United is hopeful he will miss only three matches and return Oct. 27 against the New York Red Bulls.
Reyna (quadriceps) and Flores (calf) are on longer timetables.
Perez, a pleasant surprise in his first season in Washington, had missed 15 matches with a broken foot. He started Saturday, but for fitness reasons, he played only one half.
Nashville rested three players who just returned from World Cup qualifiers: Costa Rican forward Randall Leal (six goals, seven assists), Canadian defender Alistair Johnston and Panamanian midfielder Anibal Godoy. U.S. center back Walker Zimmerman started.
The visitors arrived as the second-best defensive team in MLS (behind Seattle), conceding 26 goals and now with 13 shutouts (all by former D.C. keeper Joe Willis). They have not allowed more than two in a game all season.
United, seeking to avenge a 5-2 defeat in Tennessee in August, was on the prowl from the start.
Ola Kamara, who began the day as the league’s leading scorer, hit the far post from the top of the box. Nigel Robertha drew a foul at the edge of the box, setting by Julian Gressel’s free kick that Willis touched over the crossbar. And pleas for a penalty kick were ignored when Steven Birnbaum was knocked down.
For the most part, though, United labored in efforts to break down Nashville’s organized resistance. Promising buildups fizzled in the final third.
Nashville was no threat in the first half.
Losada made two preplanned moves at halftime, inserting Chris Odoi-Atsem for Andy Najar, whose minutes must be managed after international duty; and Joseph Mora for Perez, a move that bumped Kevin Paredes higher into the attack.
United continued to lack a final touch and resorted to a clever set piece: Gressel squared a free kick that Kamara dummied and left for Russell Canouse on the back side for a running blast that crashed into a defender.
Canouse had two chances in the 65th minute, but Willis blocked his running header (set up by Mora) and stuffed his rebound bid.
D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid thwarted Hany Mukhtar’s angled drive in the 82nd minute and Nashville sent several dangerous balls into the box in the closing minutes. Moments later, Mukhtar set up Daniel Rios for a low bid that narrowly missed the far corner.
Ábila returned from a four-game absence, entering in the 87th minute, but United failed to solve the Nashville puzzle. In stoppage time, Willis tipped away Gressel’s free kick.
Notes: Midfielder Moses Nyeman and forward Yamil Asad were healthy scratches. … The previous attendance high this season was 17,180 on Aug. 21 against Atlanta. …
United has moved into a new training facility in Leesburg, ending a 20-year run at the RFK Stadium training grounds and other locations in and around the District. The NWSL’s Washington Spirit will eventually move into the 4,400-square-foot complex as well.