The No. 11 Wildcats did well to do what they did against No. 1 Georgia at Sanford Stadium — they became the first team to actually score a big-wow two touchdowns against the Bulldogs — but anyone bothering to tune in from around the country got another glimpse of the utmost standard. Georgia’s 30-13 win before a booming 92,746 got it to 7-0 and booked another week atop the charts after the proud program had gone 39 years without an in-season No. 1 ranking.