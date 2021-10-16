The No. 11 Wildcats did well to do what they did against No. 1 Georgia at Sanford Stadium — they became the first team to actually score a big-wow two touchdowns against the Bulldogs — but anyone bothering to tune in from around the country got another glimpse of the utmost standard. Georgia’s 30-13 win before a booming 92,746 got it to 7-0 and booked another week atop the charts after the proud program had gone 39 years without an in-season No. 1 ranking.
As it turned out, the Bulldogs didn’t need to stretch out the 14-7 lead they held at halftime, but they went ahead and did it anyway, on drives of big chunks: 75 yards early in the third quarter, 82 yards early in the fourth. They sprinkled a field goal between quarterback Stetson Bennett’s 27-yard touchdown pass to the right end zone to Brock Bowers that made it 21-7 and Bennett’s floating 20-yard touchdown pass up the right side to Bowers that made it 30-7.
Then the game ended on some sort of quirky macho standoff, with seven seconds left and Kentucky calling timeout at the Georgia 1-yard line and Georgia’s defenders marshaling the audience to cheer one last stand, whereupon Kentucky quarterback Will Levis threw a quick one-yard touchdown pass leftward to Wan’Dale Robinson.
Georgia blocked the extra point, because of course it did.
Kentucky (6-1), which left the din of home wins over Florida and LSU with its first 6-0 record since Bear Bryant coached it 71 seasons ago, did manage to touch the end zone. That was something. Georgia’s first six opponents had managed to score on 6 of 73 possessions, with only two of those six being touchdowns.
It’s a defense that shows up in opportune places, tackles well and tends to bring along a bunch of friends as it tackles. So it treated Kentucky to opening possessions covering 19 yards (pretty good for a Georgia opponent), 8 yards (sigh), 9 yards (sigh) and 2 yards (sigh). That meant Georgia’s offense, which merely has to be fine to thrive, could be fine and thrive.
It got a pretty route from James Cook on the first play of the second quarter. From the 19-yard line on a third and four, Cook started left, then cut toward the middle, took Bennett’s pass at the 16 and roamed through the open middle to 7-0. Four minutes and change after that, it got a commanding 24-yard run from Zamir White for a second touchdown on an 80-yard drive full of big chunks.
That made it 14-0, and if the officials called the game on some sort of 14-point rule given Georgia’s defense in 2021, it wouldn’t be irrational, even if it wouldn’t be fair.
Then, with 10:35 left in the second quarter, Kentucky set out to do something radical. It began at its own 25-yard line against Georgia’s defense, and it committed 2021 football heresy by proceeding to travel 75 yards — deftly, niftily, with pretty plays. It traveled until the plays numbered 13 and the game clock had drained by 6:42. It got lovely without getting cute, and its deficit halved to 14-7.
It became only the third time in seven games in which any offense had moved to score a touchdown against Georgia, and it seemed as if the game ought to have stopped briefly for a partial-trophy presentation.
It also made Kentucky’s playbook look like a colorful read.
The Wildcats converted a third and one off the bat when Levis sort of fumbled a snap before frantically collecting himself and moving four yards. It looked like the best way to penetrate the nation’s best defense might be by fluke, but that wasn’t true.
Levis threw 16 yards to Isaiah Epps on a nice crossing route on the left side of the field on third and four. Kentucky had an end come around (Robinson) to convert another third and one. It had Levis roll right, plant and throw back left to Chris Rodriguez Jr. for 11 yards to the Georgia 1-yard line. Then, for that last yard, Kentucky had Levis fake to Rodriguez moving forward and to Robinson coming around before he floated it to tight end Justin Rigg lonely in the end zone.
Such things do stand out in Georgia’s mighty season. By halftime, Kentucky had 121 total yards against a team yielding 203 per game. By the end, a visitor averaging 411 yards per game had 249, which did count as not so bad.