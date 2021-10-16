Each played a key role in the Falcons’ 17-0 win over the Eagles, with Weaver completing 11 of 22 passes for 127 yards and Avery serving as a game-wrecker, finishing with three sacks and spending most of the afternoon in Gonzaga’s backfield.
The shutout improved Good Counsel to 5-2, 1-0 in the WCAC. Gonzaga fell to 4-4, 0-2.
The Falcons’ plan entering the season was to have Weaver and Avery share snaps. Avery’s injury changed that.
“Toward the beginning of the season, my development as a quarterback was improving tremendously,” Avery said. “But we as a team thought I could be used in other places. So me developing as a tight end, it was going tremendously, but overall, I just think defense is my calling.”
With Avery dominating as a pass rusher and senior linebacker Gary Bryant wreaking havoc, the Falcons’ defense held Gonzaga to just 70 total yards on 46 plays.
Weaver, in his second season of high school football, proved he could run the offense on his own for an afternoon. But he doesn’t mind splitting the quarterback duties with Avery.
“He has his strengths,” Weaver said. “He’s a huge runner. I’m more of a passer. And we just go at it.”
With any two-quarterback situation, the conundrum is that there’s only one ball. But with Avery thriving at tight end in addition to defense, Good Counsel seems to find enough jobs for all of its talented athletes.
“It is always difficult,” Coach Andy Stefanelli said. “But you communicate with them, tell them the truth, honest with them. ‘Hey, this is what’s going on, this is where you’re at.’ These kids have handled it great. The quarterback room has been really good about it.”
Once Avery’s hand heals, the Falcons intend to go back to their original arrangement. “That’s our plan going forward,” Stefanelli said. “We’re going to use two quarterbacks.”
But with these two, and this team, it just might work.
