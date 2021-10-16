The Chiefs, though still plenty dangerous, aren’t in space and waving at the Earthlings anymore. Either the league is catching up, or they are falling back. That’s life in the NFL, where the only thing harder than becoming elite is staying there. Mahomes is still a cheat-code talent directing a top-five offense. But after 51 regular season starts and eight playoff games that include two Super Bowl appearances, he faces film-watching competition that has accumulated nearly four seasons’ worth of material to binge. And there exists the really bad tape of Tampa Bay taking apart Kansas City’s offense in Super Bowl LV, which should serve as a primer for how to fluster the Chiefs (if you have the personnel).