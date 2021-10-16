The Astros’ pitching staff took a major hit this week with the news veteran right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. suffered a muscle strain in his right forearm during his start in the AL Division Series, forcing the team to drop him from its roster. In absentia, he joins Verlander, who still hasn’t made it back from elbow surgery in September 2020, as well as veteran right-hander Zack Greinke, who has been slowed by a neck injury and has been relegated to the Astros’ bullpen — though he could be pressed into starting duty by default. For Game 2, however, they will turn to rookie right-hander Luis Garcia.