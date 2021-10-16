If Game 2 wasn’t already over after the grand slam by Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez off Garcia in the first — and as it happened, solo homers by Yuli Gurriel and Jason Castro in the ninth, which plated the Astros’ fourth and fifth runs and made the Red Sox sweat out the final out of the game, meant it was not — it almost certainly was after Rafael Devers’s grand slam off Odorizzi in the second made it 8-0. The blasts from Martinez and Devers made the Red Sox the first team in history with two grand slams in a postseason game.