“I don’t know why they scheduled us for their homecoming, because we got a team that can ball for real,” senior running back/linebacker Juan Pratt said. “We’ve been trying to tell people that we’re coming for the top for a while now, but the city just kept sleeping on us.”
Pratt set the tone for Theodore Roosevelt (6-1) three minutes into the game, when he burst through the Crimson Tide’s defense for a 17-yard touchdown run. It was just the start of an action-packed first quarter. After Roosevelt’s defense forced a three-and-out, Antonio Wilkins returned the ensuing punt 40 yards for a touchdown.
Dunbar (4-1) appeared to find its legs following a failed Theodore Roosevelt onside kick attempt, when Mike Brown Jr. caught a 25-yard touchdown pass. But Roosevelt stopped that momentum on Dunbar’s next offensive possession, when Jamal Edwards intercepted an errant pass and returned it 39 yards for a 21-7 Rough Riders lead.
“With all the emotion of it being their homecoming and knowing the hype this game had within the city, we knew that getting out early would be essential to our success,” Roosevelt Coach Chris Harden said.
No. 17 Dunbar entered Saturday averaging 224 rushing yards per game — on 16.3 yards per carry — but was held to minus-4 rushing yards in the first half.
“On film we saw some things in the pass game that we thought we could exploit to set up our run game,” Dunbar Coach Maurice Vaughn said. “But we couldn’t hit our receivers, which allowed them to stay in tight and make it tough on our backs.”
The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter, and Roosevelt led 28-13 going into the half as rain picked up.
With the conditions less favorable for scoring, the only points after the break came on Dunbar senior Daequan Harvin’s 67-yard touchdown run and the ensuing two-point conversion.
“We got beat by a great team today, but there were some positive plays that say this doesn’t have to define our season,” Vaughn said. “I hate to lose, but sometimes your messages gets stale when you’re winning. Losing can wake a good team up.”
