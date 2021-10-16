“It was a pleasure,” Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp IV said of not having to sweat out the proceedings down the stretch. “Those nail-biter games, they’re tough, but a win is a win, and you’ve got to, at the end of the day, be happy with every win you get, but today, it really just showed the work we put in, and it’s just nice to not be so close for once.”
The Cavaliers amassed 528 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers, the last with 1:43 to play and the Blue Devils threatening at the Virginia 1-yard line, to record their first ACC shutout since 2008 (31-0 against Maryland) and first shutout of Duke since 2006.
It also marked Virginia’s first blanking of the Blue Devils (3-4, 0-3) at home since 2003 and the largest margin of victory in the series since 1990 when the Cavaliers won, 59-0, in Durham, N.C.
“We started fast, and we were consistent finishing, and it wasn’t long before the game was going our way,” said Coach Bronco Mendenhall, whose career record at Virginia since taking over in 2016 moved above .500 (35-34) for the first time. “I didn’t see it coming. I didn’t know when it would come, but I thought today was a great day.”
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong was masterful in the Cavaliers’ seventh consecutive win against Duke, accounting for 398 yards of total offense and three touchdowns before resting the entire fourth quarter with the outcome no longer in doubt.
The junior threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half when Virginia (5-2, 3-2 ACC) opened a 34-0 lead. His seven-yard rushing touchdown with 7:52 left in the second quarter capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive, extending the lead to 24-0.
Armstrong continued on his seemingly inevitable track of setting the program’s single-season record for passing yards. He has 2,824 yards this year and needs 715 with at least five games remaining to eclipse the mark his immediate predecessor Bryce Perkins established in 2019.
The last of Armstrong’s touchdown passes went for seven yards to tight end Jelani Woods with five seconds left in the second quarter. The Cavaliers had gained possession 45 seconds earlier when safety Joey Blount caught a deflected ball on Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg’s throw over the middle.
Nickel back De’Vante Cross collected Virginia’s first interception with 6:10 to play in the first half. The Cavaliers added three points off that turnover when kicker Brendan Farrell booted a 34-yard field goal that stretched the lead to 27-0 with 2:04 to go.
Virginia came within inches of scoring a touchdown on that drive, but Armstrong threw a shade behind Keytaon Thompson, who was open steps from the end zone, on third and 10 from the Blue Devils’ 16. Thompson, with a soft cast on his left hand, did score on a one-yard run in the second quarter for a 17-0 lead.
Armstrong completed passes to seven players, including Dontayvion Wicks’s seven receptions for 125 yards, both game highs. The sophomore wide receiver scored the first touchdown of the game on a 20-yard pass on third and 15 to make the score 10-0.
“I just saw one-on-one, and I feel like it’s disrespectful to guard me one-on-one,” Wicks said. “So I just had to get open and get the ball because right before that, Brennan, he underthrew one, and I couldn’t come back to get it, so it was like I had to get this one.”
In moving into second place in the ACC Coastal Division race, the Cavaliers made progress defensively, particularly against the run. Virginia entered the weekend last in the conference in run defense (201.2) but limited the Blue Devils to 110 yards rushing and an average of 3.1 per carry.
Running back Mataeo Durant (17 carries, 84 yards) presented the only consistent threat for Duke, which logged 325 yards of total offense, the majority of which came late in the game with the Cavaliers substituting liberally in their second shutout this season following a 43-0 win against FCS William & Mary in the opener.
“It means the world,” Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson said of the shutout. “As a defense, you never want anyone to cross the end zone. We’re at home, defending our turf, and right now, just to see that shutout, all the hard work throughout the week, it paid off.”