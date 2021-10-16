Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ explosive offense will face off against Washington in Mahomes’s first game against the WFT. Mahomes was on the Chiefs’ roster when the teams met at Arrowhead Stadium in 2017, but eventual WFT quarterback Alex Smith was starting for Kansas City at the time. Now, Mahomes boasts a resume that includes three-time Pro Bowler, league MVP and Super Bowl champion.
The Chiefs will head to Washington with his team in an unfamiliar place — last place in the AFC West standings, something that hadn’t happened in the Mahomes era until this season. Both Washington and Kansas City are looking to find consistency at 2-3, but the Chiefs’ offense still has been as steady as in years past.
The offense is fifth in the league in points per game (30.8), fourth in yards per game (420.4) and tops in the league in third down conversion percentage (58.8 percent), an area where Washington’s defense has struggled all season.
“I do know that they’re still explosive,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “They’re top five in almost every offensive category and explosive. You’ve got to be very careful. They are a team that lives and dies with the dynamic play down field, and we’ve got to stay on top of it. Keep that in front of us.”
The Chiefs are averaging 6.1 yards per play, good for fifth in the NFL thus far, and Kansas City’s receivers are averaging 11 yards per catch thus far. Washington has struggled with big plays all season — the team has allowed 82 plays of 10 or more yards through its first five games.
Chase Young’s description of Mahomes was pretty simple: a magician. He credited Mahomes’s ability to make every throw on the field and extend plays.
Young said the defensive line must focus on knowing where Mahomes is in the pocket at all times and keeping him from throwing as he’s tackled, like he did in last season’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Both Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said they’ve seen improvements from the defensive line, particularly in the group’s rush discipline during the past few weeks.
“Andy [Reid] does a great job with design. Mahomes is ultra-talented and they've got some weapons,” Del Rio said. “So yeah, it's a challenge. We've got our challenges and we have to rise up. That’s the bottom line. There’s no greater challenge and we're not ducking from it.”
Mahomes has two dynamic talents at his disposal in TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill. Del Rio raved about the two, calling them challenges to defend because of their abilities to get vertical quickly. Hill is in the top five of the league in receptions (37) and receiving yards (511). When describing Kelce, Del Rio specifically pointed to his ability to separate and get open.
“A nuanced route runner,” Del Rio said. “Body positions well, has elite hands and then he’s dangerous after the catch. A good football player.”
Young said there’s more of a sense of urgency and excitement facing an offense with threats like Hill and Kelce, but doesn’t want the defense to have the mentality of “picking their poison.” If they focus on that too much, Young said, the team will have lost the game before it even starts.
With starting RG Brandon Scherff and RT Sam Cosmi injured, Washington trusts its veteran backup linemen to step up. Guard Wes Schweitzer started 13 games for Washington last year and tackle Cornelius Lucas started 14, so both have familiarity with each other and the offense. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr., who raved about the offensive line’s depth, has known Lucas since they both played in Chicago and believed Lucas will make the most of his opportunity and play at a high level.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said their experience has shown the past two weeks.
“When they go in and play, the comfort level with them is great,” Turner said. “I thought they stepped in and we didn’t necessarily miss a beat. I think we gave up two sacks and we had to hold the ball on really both of them — one of them, for sure … But for the most part, I felt good about those guys coming in and filling in for our starters.”
Injury report: Washington ruled out Scherff (knee), Cosmi (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (ankle), LB Jared Norris (shoulder) and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) for Sunday’s game. WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring), RB Antonio Gibson (shin) and Sammis Reyes (back) are all questionable.
On the other side, the Chiefs will be without three players, but most importantly defensive end Chris Jones (wrist). Hill (quad) is questionable.