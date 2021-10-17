On Sunday, Rivera will be the third former assistant Reid has faced in this season’s first six weeks. Reid has fared well against them overall, with a 11-5 record, according to TruMedia, but he has lost both times this season, first to John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens and last week to Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills. Rivera is 1-1 against Reid, and mutual friends joked Rivera should call Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, with whom Rivera played on the Chicago Bears, to ask the finer points of how he stifled Mahomes with two-deep zone coverages.