The game went to the bottom of the ninth tied at 2. A one-out flare by Ozzie Albies, weak contact with strong placement that caught three Dodgers just out of reach, lit a spark. Albies stole second base on Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen, whose stuff is wicked but whose high leg kick presents occasional opportunity.
Then came Austin Riley, the breakout star of Atlanta’s season, who already had homered. Riley lashed a single to left, scoring Albies and giving Atlanta a 3-2 win in the NLCS opener.
The Braves, who fell at this stage to the Dodgers last season, also won the opener in 2020.
That the Braves would be ready for the Dodgers is no surprise. Though the Dodgers have become staples of October, the Braves are trying to make this an annual thing, too: They have won four straight division titles but have yet to get past the NLCS during this run.
And in some ways, the series looked like a mismatch. The Braves were the first National League team to win their division with fewer than 90 wins in nearly a decade and a half, and they played in the relatively weak NL East. The Dodgers were the first team, period, to win 106 games and not win their division because they played in one of the best divisions in recent years, the NL West.
Around Major League Baseball, in which the Dodgers are an annual powerhouse built to win this time of year, everyone remembers how Atlanta pushed the eventual World Series champions to a decisive seventh game last season. But around here, they say the Dodgers took the Braves to seven games, which may be more accurate. After all, Atlanta led that series 2-0 and 3-1 before losing three straight.
“You look back, and you know what, we’re capable of doing this,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said before Saturday’s game. “We played the world champions last year and were a game away from putting ourselves into the World Series.”
This Atlanta team is different, particularly offensively. Slugger Marcell Ozuna was hardly a part of this season at all after his arrest for domestic violence this past spring made any baseball concerns irrelevant. Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL in July, taking an MVP-caliber talent from a roster that was always going to rely heavily on its offense.
Even one of the players this team acquired at the trade deadline to make up some of his production, Jorge Soler, was unavailable Saturday. He tested positive for the coronavirus last week and is unlikely to participate in the NLCS.
But against one of the most methodical, deliberate offenses in baseball, Atlanta planned to rely on what Snitker called a more “freelancing” lineup that pounces on pitcher’s mistakes and is in constant attack mode. For evidence, look no further than the first inning at Truist Field. Atlanta struck first against Dodgers reliever-turned-opener Corey Knebel when one of the outfielders acquired to fill the Braves’ sudden voids, Eddie Rosario, singled, stole second, moved to third on a groundball to the right side, then scored on a wild pitch.
The bottom of the Dodgers’ lineup, which came to life in the NL Division Series against the 107-win Giants, got to Atlanta starter Max Fried a half inning later when A.J. Pollock doubled and Chris Taylor singled him home. In the fourth, catcher Will Smith hit his third home run of the postseason to give Los Angeles a one-run lead. Fried did not allow another run, and finished the evening having scattered eight hits in six innings to keep his team tied.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers continued to trot out relievers, first Phil Bickford (who got four outs, three strikeouts) and then lefty Justin Bruihl (three outs, two strikeouts) before they turned to Tony Gonsolin with one out in the fourth. Riley, the second batter he faced, homered to tie the game. It stayed tied until the sixth when he handed the ball off to Alex Vesia, who also struck out multiple batters. Joe Kelly followed him with a scoreless seventh.
By that time, the Braves had struck out 12 times. While the Dodgers had put runners on in every inning but one, the Braves had put just one runner in scoring position through seven.
They were still tied entering the ninth inning, when a walk to Taylor and a base hit by Cody Bellinger seemed to be starting another Dodgers late-inning rally. But Taylor rounded second too aggressively, ending the inning when he was caught in a rundown between second and third.
The bottom of the ninth brought Albies’s flare and Riley’s heroics, and for one night at least, that is the difference in the NLCS.