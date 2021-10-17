But against one of the most methodical, deliberate offenses in baseball, Atlanta planned to rely on what Snitker called a more “freelancing” lineup that pounces on pitcher’s mistakes and is in constant attack mode. For evidence, look no further than the first inning at Truist Field. Atlanta struck first against Dodgers reliever-turned-opener Corey Knebel when one of the outfielders acquired to fill the Braves’ sudden voids, Eddie Rosario, singled, stole second, moved to third on a groundball to the right side, then scored on a wild pitch.