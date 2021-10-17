From that disappointment, Orgeron had returned to Louisiana, idle and wondering about his future before Miles brought him on. Once he replaced Miles, he went 6-2 as an interim and LSU hired him, but only after pursuing Tom Herman, the coveted Houston coach who opted to go to Texas. Texas fired Herman in January after four seasons in favor of Sarkisian, whom USC had fired in 2015 over personal issues but who then had gone on to coordinate Nick Saban’s offense at Alabama.