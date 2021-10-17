Some 673 days after that and some 643 days after Orgeron and Burrow steered LSU to arguably the greatest national title ever won, the news came on Sunday, first reported by Sports Illustrated, that LSU and Orgeron would separate upon the completion of the 2021 season. As of early Sunday evening, LSU had not announced the separation.
The surprising move mimicked one of not so long ago, when Auburn fired Gene Chizik on Nov. 25, 2012 — some 685 days after Chizik reveled on a national-title night for that SEC West school.
Off-field issues also stormed in the case of Orgeron, with a USA Today report in 2020 that LSU had mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct by players, and with Orgeron named this year as a defendant in a Title IX lawsuit alleging he failed to report the alleged rape of a student by an LSU player, former Washington running back Derrius Guice.
Coming a day after a 49-42 win over Florida on Saturday in which the coach praised his players’ fight, the surprising news of Sunday epitomized the gathering volatility in an era of decreased patience. Orgeron had come to his job in 2016 through a vein of that volatility.
LSU had promoted the former Miami defensive lineman from defensive line coach to interim head coach Sept. 25, 2016, replacing Les Miles, who also won a national championship at the school, but well before that (in January 2008). It became Orgeron’s second stint as an interim coach, following upon his 6-2 turn in 2013 at Southern California. USC did not retain him that December and hired Steve Sarkisian, nowadays the coach at Texas.
From that disappointment, Orgeron had returned to Louisiana, idle and wondering about his future before Miles brought him on. Once he replaced Miles, he went 6-2 as an interim and LSU hired him, but only after pursuing Tom Herman, the coveted Houston coach who opted to go to Texas. Texas fired Herman in January after four seasons in favor of Sarkisian, whom USC had fired in 2015 over personal issues but who then had gone on to coordinate Nick Saban’s offense at Alabama.
In his first head coaching role since he went 10-25 in three seasons at Mississippi from 2005 to 2007, Orgeron had a 9-4 season in 2017 and a 10-3 season in 2018, the latter his first with Burrow, who had transferred from Ohio State. But once Burrow got to a second season and the work started showing, the Tigers became a mighty comet, going 15-0 while beating seven top-10 teams (including Alabama on the road).
Like Chizik, Orgeron had found the heights with a transfer quarterback who would win the Heisman Trophy, much as Cam Newton had done in one of the great individual seasons in college football history for Auburn in 2010-11. But after LSU’s title, passing game coordinator Joe Brady joined Matt Rhule’s new staff with the Carolina Panthers, and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda replaced Rhule as head coach at Baylor.
The Tigers began hitting some rocks in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, starting 3-5 before finishing 5-5 and self-imposing a bowl ban in light of an NCAA investigation into improper booster payments. Improvement looked nigh in 2021 until an opening loss at UCLA got the chatter going again and preceded jarring defeats to Auburn and Kentucky, with mighty rival Alabama still ahead. Orgeron stands 49-17 at LSU but 9-8 since the confetti got swept up in the Superdome in January 2020. Chizik, by contrast, went 11-14 after his title.
“You have no idea what you mean to my family,” Burrow, about to become a No. 1 draft pick, said to Orgeron at that Heisman ceremony. “You know, I didn’t play for three years. You took a chance on me not knowing if I could play or not. And I’m forever grateful for you. Can you imagine a guy like Coach O giving me the keys to his football program?”
No one could foretell that, pretty soon, they wouldn’t be his keys to give.