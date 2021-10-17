If Dalton Schultz has yet another big game, his managers might want to see what they can get for him in a trade. The fourth-year TE has been surprisingly productive, but his targets could drop precipitously if and when, as expected, WR Michael Gallup returns from injury following Dallas's Week 7 bye. Over their past four games, the Cowboys have averaged a gaudy 201 rushing yards, which is not only great news for Ezekiel Elliott managers but has made fellow RB Tony Pollard a decent flex play.