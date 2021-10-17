Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from around the league.
What you need to know
‘SNL’ comes for the NFL after a week of bad optics
“Saturday Night Live” wasted no time and pulled no punches in weighing in on the NFL after a week of leaked sexist, misogynistic, homophobic emails led to the resignation of Jon Gruden as Raiders coach (and that was only the beginning of the league’s PR problems).
In its cold open, Colin Jost took the mic as Commissioner Roger Goodell to “assure you, all 32 teams in our league understand that diversity is our strength. And I know our Black coaches would agree. Both of them.”
Jost’s Goodell added, “When you see me on TV, it’s never good. This time, one of our coaches is accused of racism, misogyny and homophobia. But hey, at least no one’s talking about concussions.”
Jost introduced James Austin Johnson as Gruden, saying he “got on his knees and begged, and you know how much I hate seeing someone kneel.”
A number of cast members stepped up as possible replacements for Gruden, including Pete Davidson. “It is an honor to take over this storied franchise and a real shame that I have to immediately resign,” he said. “They just found my emails, too, and they are so much worse than the old coach’s.”
Chris Redd as appeared as the former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. “So much stuff coming out about the NFL is maybe racist, kinda,” he said. “Huh. I wonder if anyone tried to warn people about this before.”
Finally, the perfect coach emerged. LeVar Burton, played by Kenan Thompson, is “someone even Twitter can get behind,” just as he was in the search for the late Alex Trebek’s successor on “Jeopardy.”
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy football
Bengals at Lions, 1 p.m.
Managers of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will want some reassurance that their guys are still capable of big weeks — actually, they’d settle for solid weeks — amid Ja’Marr Chase’s apparent takeover of this offense. Also hoping for some more receptions are those with Joe Mixon on their rosters. His dinged-up ankle isn’t as big an issue, in terms of the Cincinnati RB fulfilling his draft cost, as a lack of involvement in the passing game even after the departure of Gio Bernard.
One more down week for T.J. Hockenson, and his managers may have to go into panic mode. The third-year TE started hot this season but has just eight catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns in his past three games combined. A fantasy asset could emerge elsewhere among the receiving corps, though, in the wake of a broken collarbone suffered by WR Quintez Cephus.
Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m.
With Jon Gruden gone, will the Raiders’ offense look different under interim coach Rich Bisaccia? Might the team even do something crazy like, say, give $11 million RB Kenyan Drake some touches? The Las Vegas attack, which has stagnated the past two weeks, could certainly use a new wrinkle or two.
Denver WR Courtland Sutton has 19 targets over his past two games, and his 7-120-1 eruption last week could signal a strengthening grip on top-dog status in the absence of Jerry Jeudy. Javonte Williams managers are still waiting for their guy to go off, but a breakout week feels like it’s just around the corner. Possibly even this corner!
Cowboys at Patriots, 4:25 p.m.
If Dalton Schultz has yet another big game, his managers might want to see what they can get for him in a trade. The fourth-year TE has been surprisingly productive, but his targets could drop precipitously if and when, as expected, WR Michael Gallup returns from injury following Dallas's Week 7 bye. Over their past four games, the Cowboys have averaged a gaudy 201 rushing yards, which is not only great news for Ezekiel Elliott managers but has made fellow RB Tony Pollard a decent flex play.
In the eyes of Bill Belichick, Rhamondre Stevenson is guilty of two cardinal sins: He fumbled away the ball in Week 1, and he’s a rookie. Stevenson promptly entered the doghouse, but he was allowed back on the field in Week 5, and while he didn’t exactly excel, Damien Harris’s health and own fumbling issues could open opportunities for the first-year back, who looked intriguing in the preseason.
Cards-Browns game remains on, still no covid-related schedule disruptions this season
The Arizona Cardinals had coronavirus-related issues during the week and are temporarily without their coach, Kliff Kingsbury, after his positive test for the virus. But their game Sunday at Cleveland remains on as scheduled, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The NFL reaches the Sunday of Week 6 of its season with no disruptions to its schedule because of the coronavirus. No games have been postponed.
The Cardinals, the NFL’s only remaining unbeaten team at 5-0, face the Browns at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time. They announced Kingsbury’s positive test Friday and said that he would miss the game. Kingsbury becomes the first NFL head coach to miss a game this season under the coronavirus protocols.
Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also tested positive and will miss the game, the Cardinals said Friday. The team placed linebacker Chandler Jones on its covid-19 reserve list Tuesday, reportedly because of a positive test. General Manager Steve Keim reportedly also tested positive.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers are to share the head coaching duties against the Browns.
NFL back in London with Dolphins-Jaguars game
The NFL plays its second and final game in London this season when the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars meet Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.
The Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets, 27-20, last Sunday in the same stadium.
The Dolphins and Jaguars enter this game with a combined record of 1-9. The Jaguars are winless this season under their already beleaguered new coach, Urban Meyer, and their prized rookie quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. They’ve lost 20 straight games dating to last season.
The Dolphins, at 1-4, are one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams. They’re welcoming back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was activated Saturday from the injured reserve list after missing three games because of fractured ribs.
Tagovailoa and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett are both active for the game. Neither was on the game-day inactive list released Sunday by the Dolphins. Brissett had been listed as questionable on the injury report because of a hamstring injury.
The NFL plans to play four international games per season beginning next year as part of its move to a 17-game regular season. The league announced Tuesday that three German cities — Munich, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf — are candidates to host games.
NFL set for first slate of Sunday games since Jon Gruden’s resignation
The Sunday of Week 6 of the NFL season arrives amid the controversy that has raged for more than a week over the racist, homophobic and misogynistic language used in emails by Jon Gruden, who resigned last week as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The furor over Gruden’s conduct comes during what had been, to that point, a promising season for the NFL marked by competitive games, strong TV viewership and no significant coronavirus disruptions.
Gruden’s emails were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others. They came to the league’s attention as a result of the investigation into Washington’s workplace. The NFL has remained adamant that it won’t reopen the probe into the Washington Football Team or release materials related to investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson. The NFL Players Association and others continue to press the league to make more information available.
“Our players deserve a full accounting of any other NFL misconduct, which is why we once again call for the league to release all of the emails from the Washington investigation,” DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA’s executive director, wrote Friday on Twitter. “Any evidence or knowledge that this has been suppressed must be brought to light.”