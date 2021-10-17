Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from around the league.
What you need to know
Cards-Browns game remains on, still no covid-related schedule disruptions this season
The Arizona Cardinals had coronavirus-related issues during the week and are temporarily without their coach, Kliff Kingsbury, after his positive test for the virus. But their game Sunday at Cleveland remains on as scheduled, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The NFL reaches the Sunday of Week 6 of its season with no disruptions to its schedule because of the coronavirus. No games have been postponed.
The Cardinals, the NFL’s only remaining unbeaten team at 5-0, face the Browns at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time. They announced Kingsbury’s positive test Friday and said that he would miss the game. Kingsbury becomes the first NFL head coach to miss a game this season under the coronavirus protocols.
Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also tested positive and will miss the game, the Cardinals said Friday. The team placed linebacker Chandler Jones on its covid-19 reserve list Tuesday, reportedly because of a positive test. General Manager Steve Keim reportedly also tested positive.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers are to share the head coaching duties against the Browns.
NFL back in London with Dolphins-Jaguars game
The NFL plays its second and final game in London this season when the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars meet Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.
The Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets, 27-20, last Sunday in the same stadium.
The Dolphins and Jaguars enter this game with a combined record of 1-9. The Jaguars are winless this season under their already beleaguered new coach, Urban Meyer, and their prized rookie quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. They’ve lost 20 straight games dating to last season.
The Dolphins, at 1-4, are one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams. They’re welcoming back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was activated Saturday from the injured reserve list after missing three games because of fractured ribs.
Tagovailoa and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett are both active for the game. Neither was on the game-day inactive list released Sunday by the Dolphins. Brissett had been listed as questionable on the injury report because of a hamstring injury.
The NFL plans to play four international games per season beginning next year as part of its move to a 17-game regular season. The league announced Tuesday that three German cities — Munich, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf — are candidates to host games.
NFL set for first slate of Sunday games since Jon Gruden’s resignation
The Sunday of Week 6 of the NFL season arrives amid the controversy that has raged for more than a week over the racist, homophobic and misogynistic language used in emails by Jon Gruden, who resigned last week as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The furor over Gruden’s conduct comes during what had been, to that point, a promising season for the NFL marked by competitive games, strong TV viewership and no significant coronavirus disruptions.
Gruden’s emails were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others. They came to the league’s attention as a result of the investigation into Washington’s workplace. The NFL has remained adamant that it won’t reopen the probe into the Washington Football Team or release materials related to investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson. The NFL Players Association and others continue to press the league to make more information available.
“Our players deserve a full accounting of any other NFL misconduct, which is why we once again call for the league to release all of the emails from the Washington investigation,” DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA’s executive director, wrote Friday on Twitter. “Any evidence or knowledge that this has been suppressed must be brought to light.”