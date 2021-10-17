In Week 5, 13 games were within one score in the fourth quarter, and four teams (the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens) overcame deficits of at least 10 points to win.
So what’s in store for Week 6? There are plenty of interesting matchups that could help continue the trend.
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern.
Byes: Falcons, Saints, Jets, 49ers
Dolphins (1-4) vs. Jaguars (0-5) in London, 9:30 a.m., CBS
Chiefs (2-3) at Washington Football Team (2-3), 1 p.m., CBS
Chargers (4-1) at Ravens (4-1), 1 p.m., CBS
Rams (4-1) at Giants (1-4), 1 p.m., Fox
Texans (1-4) at Colts (1-4), 1 p.m., CBS
Bengals (3-2) at Lions (0-5), 1 p.m., Fox
Packers (4-1) at Bears (3-2), 1 p.m., Fox
Vikings (2-3) at Panthers (3-2), 1 p.m., Fox
Cardinals (5-0) at Browns (3-2), 4:05 p.m., Fox
Raiders (3-2) at Broncos (3-2), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cowboys (4-1) at Patriots (2-3), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Seahawks (2-3) at Steelers (2-3), 8:20 p.m., NBC
9:30 a.m. game
Dolphins vs. Jaguars in London: Both teams will arrive at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a losing streak: The Dolphins have lost four in a row, and the Jaguars have lost all five of their games this season and 20 straight dating from 2020. This is the second of two games in London this season, and the four teams involved are now a combined 4-16, something that might serve as a caveat to Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Munich, the German cities in discussions to host regular season games in future seasons. The Jaguars, with Urban Meyer dreaming of an offense that passes for 250 yards and runs for another 250 (in the same game!), head into their bye after this game.
1 p.m. games
Chargers at Ravens: Lamar Jackson or Justin Herbert? Who ya got? Certainly neither of their teams’ defenses in this one. Both quarterbacks have entered the MVP conversation, and it’s easy to see why. Jackson led Baltimore to a fourth-quarter comeback and overtime victory Monday night in which he completed 37 of 43 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns. His 86 percent completion rate was the highest in NFL history among the 4,017 instances in which a quarterback has attempted at least 40 passes in a game. Herbert, meanwhile, has completed 77 of 119 passes for 901 yards and 11 touchdowns over his past three games. Last week, he passed for 398 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Chargers beat the Browns in a wild fourth quarter in which 41 points were scored (with six touchdowns in a 12-minute span).
Rams at Giants: The Rams are coming off a long-weekend mini-bye, while Daniel Jones and the Giants were battered in a loss to Dallas. Jones went into concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit left him wobbling off the field, but he is expected to play. If he can’t, Mike Glennon is his backup. Running back Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury and wide receiver Kenny Golladay’s knee injury are less serious than originally feared, but the status of both is uncertain. This is the second game of a six-game slog for the Giants, with Carolina, Kansas City, Las Vegas and Tampa Bay coming up before Thanksgiving.
Chiefs at Washington: Neither team really expected to be here after five games. And by here, we mean struggling with losing records. It certainly is more surprising for the Chiefs, who have advanced to the past three AFC championship games and gone 1-1 in Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes era. But their loss to Buffalo on Sunday night may have been a sign that the torch has been passed in the AFC. Kansas City’s offense was less dynamic than usual (Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown passes but has been intercepted six times in the past four games after throwing six all of last season), and the defense has been a major issue. Washington’s defense, supposedly its strong point, has been a problem, too. During training camp, Chase Young, the 2020 defensive rookie of the year, and Montez Sweat spoke of aiming for the NFL’s sack record for a duo. They have a total of four through five games.
Late afternoon games
Cardinals at Browns: Arizona, the last undefeated team, is 5-0 for the first time since 1974, and it will try to get to 6-0 without Coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was ruled out Friday night after a positive coronavirus test. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will share his duties. Even without its head coach, Arizona isn’t exactly what a Cleveland team coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Chargers wants to see. The Browns’ 47-42 loss to Los Angeles featured more than 1,000 yards of offense, 89 points and seven lead changes, but Herbert outdueled Baker Mayfield, whose left, non-throwing shoulder is injured.
Raiders at Broncos: Life really does come at you fast, particularly in the NFL. Just a week ago, Jon Gruden was leading a 3-1 team into a game against Chicago. Las Vegas fell and then so did Gruden, whose departure put into question the team’s chances of capitalizing on its early-season success. Into the lurch steps interim coach Rich Bisaccia for an important AFC West game. Facing a team on uncertain footing after a coaching change might play into the hands of the Broncos, who have lost to Baltimore and Pittsburgh after a 3-0 start. The Broncos and Raiders have been slow to start on offense, and compounding the issue for the Raiders is that they will be facing the NFL’s third-best defense in yards allowed, with Von Miller racking up 4.5 sacks after missing all of last season with an injury. Beware the Broncos on fourth down, when Teddy Bridgewater has completed 7 of 8 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Sunday night
Seahawks at Steelers: This should have been another matchup of marquee quarterbacks. Alas, Russell Wilson is out, probably until Week 10, after having finger surgery, and Ben Roethlisberger has had an uneven season that has led to questions about whether he should be benched. However, Roethlisberger did throw multiple touchdown passes for the first time this season in last week’s victory over the Broncos. The Seahawks have never finished under .500 since Wilson’s arrival and have never finished last in the NFC West in the Wilson era. But for now the offense belongs to Geno Smith, who is accustomed to backing up durable quarterbacks such as Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Wilson. He stepped in and completed 10 of 17 passes for 132 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, in a 26-17 loss to the Rams last week. Seattle’s defense may be a bigger issue after the Rams finished with 476 yards of offense.