Chiefs at Washington: Neither team really expected to be here after five games. And by here, we mean struggling with losing records. It certainly is more surprising for the Chiefs, who have advanced to the past three AFC championship games and gone 1-1 in Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes era. But their loss to Buffalo on Sunday night may have been a sign that the torch has been passed in the AFC. Kansas City’s offense was less dynamic than usual (Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown passes but has been intercepted six times in the past four games after throwing six all of last season), and the defense has been a major issue. Washington’s defense, supposedly its strong point, has been a problem, too. During training camp, Chase Young, the 2020 defensive rookie of the year, and Montez Sweat spoke of aiming for the NFL’s sack record for a duo. They have a total of four through five games.