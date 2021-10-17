Back down in the Great Smoky Mountains in Knoxville, Tenn., the fluorescent yellow appeared in a dot, in a practice-range golf ball Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin held up and claimed as a warped souvenir. It had joined the slew of items some Tennessee fans had hurled onto the field with 54 seconds left in a tight game, just after an unfavorable but accurate ruling on a fourth-down spot. The creepy deluge sent cheerleaders fleeing and included a container of mustard that was yellow but more of a standard yellow — and, if even partially full, wasted of the great gift to humanity that is mustard.