Mahomes’s errant throw was one of three Chiefs turnovers that helped Washington go into halftime with a 13-10 lead. It was also his eighth interception of the season, part of an uncharacteristic start for the former league and Super Bowl MVP.
“I threw that dumb interception,” Mahomes said after the game. " … Everyone came and told me 'You be you.’”
When he came out of the locker room, he did exactly that. Mahomes completed 19 of his 24 second-half passes for 175 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Chiefs outscored Washington 21-0 in the final two quarters of a 31-13 victory. His overall stat line was 32-for-47 with 397 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We were able to contain him and keep him bottled up the first half,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said. “And in the second half, unfortunately he got out.”
Washington’s plan heading into the game was to limit Mahomes’s ability to scramble. For most of the game, Washington opted to rush only four while dropping two safeties deep into coverage. In the first half, the strategy was successful.
“I think we were all just working together,” cornerback Kendall Fuller said about the first half. “Making sure we were staying on top, not giving them explosive plays and we were coming up and just tackling, making plays, trying to limit the yards after catch. We gotta able to do that for all four quarters.”
After a punt to open the second half, Mahomes led the Chiefs on touchdown drives of 68, 45 and 96 yards to effectively end the game. Washington’s defense allowed the Chiefs’ offense to convert three of its seven third downs in the first half, but in the second half, Mahomes and the Chiefs went 8-for-10 on third downs.
Entering Sunday’s game, Mahomes had thrown six interceptions in the team’s first five games — more than the total he had thrown during each of his previous two seasons. The Chiefs’ offense as a whole had 11 turnovers, tied for the Jacksonville Jaguars for worst in the league.
Their turnover woes continued Sunday. A dropped pass by Chiefs’ wideout Tyreek Hill on the opening play of the second quarter landed in the hands of Fuller for Mahomes’s first interception. Wideout Mecole Hardman fumbled later in the second quarter, on the possession before Mahomes’s second interception.
But during the second half, Mahomes played nearly flawless football. The Chiefs possessed the ball for 20 minutes and 53 seconds in the second half, didn’t turn the football over — and Washington didn’t have an answer.
“You can say this, you can say that,” Fuller said. “At the end of the day, you make a play or they make a play,” Fuller said. “And, when it came down to it, [the Chiefs] were the ones making plays.”