The Seahawks try to stay afloat without injured quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates.

Seattle Seahawks (2-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)

When: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m., Eastern time

Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh

How to watch: NBC, Peacock