How to watch: NBC, Peacock
What to watch for when the Seahawks visit the Steelers
The Seahawks will try to get by without injured quarterback Russell Wilson when they play at Pittsburgh on “Sunday Night Football.”
Geno Smith takes over as Seattle’s starter with Wilson sidelined after undergoing surgery for the injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand suffered during last week’s home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. This will be the first game that he has missed since entering the NFL in 2012 and becoming an immediate starter for the Seahawks.
Wilson had started 149 straight regular season games and 16 more in the postseason on his way to becoming a Super Bowl winner and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Smith, the former starter for the New York Jets, played well in his relief appearance against the Rams. He led a 98-yard touchdown drive before throwing a late interception when wide receiver Tyler Lockett slipped (or was knocked down). But he’s not Russell Wilson, obviously.
The Seahawks and Steelers have matching records of 2-3 after beginning the season with similarly high hopes. The Steelers are coming off a home victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday that quieted the talk, at least temporarily, that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is all but done at age 39.